In a significant move ahead of the 2025 national elections, the AMA Education System (AMAES) and the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) officially launched the PPCRV Command Center at PLDT Sampaloc, reinforcing a long-standing partnership rooted in transparency, technology, and civic duty.

The command center, now housed in its new location, will serve as the central hub for election monitoring, reporting, and data verification. This launch follows the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between AMAES and PPCRV at AMA University in Quezon City earlier this year, where both institutions renewed their commitment to promoting clean and honest elections through education and digital infrastructure.

At the heart of the event was the keynote address by AMAES Chairman Emeritus Amb. Amable R. Aguiluz V, who emphasized the institution’s continuing role in nation-building.

“Corporate Social Responsibility is not just a checkbox for AMA Education System — it is the very heartbeat of our institution,” Dr. Aguiluz stated. “Empowering communities through education and technology is our core mission, and it is through meaningful engagements like this that we bring that mission to life.”

Amb. Aguiluz outlined AMAES’ decades-long history of involvement in the country’s electoral process, dating back to the 1986 snap presidential elections. Since then, AMA has played a role in 14 national and local polls, including five automated elections. For the upcoming 2025 elections, AMAES is once again providing critical IT support, computer equipment, audiovisual training materials, and volunteers from over 200 campuses across the Philippines.

The launch also celebrated the enduring partnership between AMAES and PPCRV, which began in 2010 during the country’s first automated elections. But beyond institutional collaboration, it also spotlighted a personal bond that has long supported this shared advocacy — that of AMAES Chairman Emeritus Amb. Aguiluz and Ambassador Henrietta “Tita” de Villa, PPCRV Founding Chair and former Philippine Ambassador to the Holy See.

Ambassador de Villa, who has been at the forefront of electoral reform and civic education, was warmly welcomed at the event. Known for her strong Catholic faith and her dedication to peaceful elections, her presence was a reminder of the heart and soul behind the PPCRV’s mission.

PPCRV officials, including National Chairperson Evelyn Singson and Trustee and Spokesperson Ana de Villa-Singson, also graced the occasion, underscoring the organization’s readiness for 2025 and their appreciation for AMAES’ continued support.

As part of the renewed collaboration, voter education materials — including the Tibok Pinoy e-book — will be integrated into AMAES’ online learning platforms and disseminated through its digital and social media channels. This effort aims to mold not just voters, but responsible and informed Filipino citizens.

The launch of the PPCRV Command Center marks more than just logistical readiness. It is a symbol of trust, commitment, and shared purpose — an embodiment of the values both institutions stand for. With technology and education at the forefront, and a legacy of civic engagement behind them, AMAES and PPCRV are once again stepping up to help protect the integrity of the Filipino vote.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.