As a committed partner of Filipinos in nation-building, Grab Philippines and local motorcycle taxi platform MOVE IT have partnered with the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) to launch #RIDETOVOTE — a two-phase voter education and empowerment campaign ahead of the May 12 midterm elections.

Grab is leveraging its digital ecosystem — including its superapp, highly-engaged social media pages, and robust influencer network — to disseminate vital voter information in partnership with COMELEC. These include checklists for election day, identification reminders, and guidance on voting do’s and don’ts — all geared at helping the Filipino electorate prepare for the elections.

Grab Philippines Country Head Ronald Roda states: “As a partner in nation-building and progress, Grab Philippines recognizes that an informed and empowered electorate is the cornerstone of a strong democracy. Through this partnership with COMELEC, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting the Filipino people not only in their everyday journeys, but also in their collective journey toward a more inclusive and prosperous future. We stand with every Filipino in ensuring that their voice is heard, their choice is informed, and their vote helps shape a better Philippines for generations to come.”

Transport Accessibility to Encourage Voter Turnout

Beyond education, the #RideToVote also includes a transport accessibility component designed to tackle one of the potential barriers to voter turnout: access to transportation to and from voting centers.

On election day, voters can use the promo code RIDETOVOTE via the Grab app to get P50 off GrabCar rides from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. — making four-wheel transport more affordable for solo voters or families heading to the same voting center. Meanwhile, MOVE IT is offering the promo code BOTONAMI from May 10 to 12, giving P20 off motorcycle taxi rides — ensuring voters who prefer two-wheel transport also have an accessible and budget-friendly option.

As part of its commitment to transport accessibility on election day, Grab will also deploy booking assistance stations in 10 of the country’s busiest voting centers — primarily located in Metro Manila and Cebu. These stations will be manned by trained brand ambassadors who will assist voters in booking either GrabCar or MOVE IT rides and help them access safe, convenient, and reliable transportation at discounted fares.

Early Voting Hours for Senior Citizens, Persons with Disabilities, and Pregnant Voters

In a targeted inclusion effort, COMELEC is also launching Early Voting Hours for senior citizens, Persons with Disabilities, and pregnant voters. From 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m., these vulnerable sectors will be given first access to voting centers, easing their experience at the polls.

Registered senior citizens and Persons with Disabilities on the Grab platform will receive a special promo code via a Grab in-app message. This code, fully sponsored by Grab, enables them to claim FREE rides during Early Voting Hours, ensuring convenient and accessible transportation on election day.

COMELEC Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia underscored the vital role of a whole-of-nation approach and strong public-private partnerships in enhancing voter participation. “Safeguarding our democracy is a shared responsibility — one that demands the active involvement of government, the private sector, and the Filipino people themselves. We deeply value this partnership with Grab and MOVE IT, as it demonstrates how collaboration can address real challenges, such as transportation barriers that often hinder voter turnout, particularly for vulnerable sectors. Through this initiative, we are sending a clear message: every Filipino voice matters, and we are fully committed to making the voting experience more accessible, inclusive, and truly empowering.”

