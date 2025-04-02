The largest online Baccarat pay-out in Philippine history

Casino Plus has set a historic benchmark for the Philippine gaming industry by awarding a record-breaking P102,576,582.94 Baccarat jackpot shared among 11 lucky players. This landmark payout stands as the largest Baccarat prize ever awarded in the country, reinforcing Casino Plus’ leadership in the gaming sector.

This unprecedented payout not only marks a new chapter in Philippine gaming but also underscores Casino Plus’ market-leading position. According to one market observer, “Casino Plus has surpassed almost P3 billion in total jackpot payouts since early 2024—the highest among all casinos in the Philippines—clearly setting itself apart from competitors.”

Celebrating this historic event, Casino Plus hosted an exclusive press conference in Clark, attended by over 40 prominent media outlets and livestreamed across the nation. The event showcased the jackpot winners and introduced groundbreaking Baccarat enhancements that aim to position Casino Plus as where the biggest online jackpots in the Philippines are won.

Among the lucky winners was a player who, through sheer chance, turned a modest P100 bet into a surprising P7.5 million jackpot. Overwhelmed with emotion, she shared, “The first thing that came to mind was finally buying land for my mother and building our own home. We used to live with my aunt and even borrowed rice just to get by. This experience reminded me that luck can strike unexpectedly—and for that, I’m incredibly grateful.”

The biggest highlight of the night was a staggering P30 million jackpot won by another player who reflected, “At first, I thought it was a glitch. Casino Plus showed me that gaming is really for everyone—it’s about the thrill, the fun, and the unexpected moments that come with every spin.”

These stories reflect the excitement and unpredictability of games of chance—where outcomes are never guaranteed and wins come from luck, not skill. Casino Plus reinforces that online gaming is a form of entertainment, never a financial strategy or livelihood. It strongly advocates responsible gaming, where fun and self-control go hand in hand.

Jackpot growth

For every bet wagered on side bets, a portion of that bet contributes to the jackpot pool. As more players join, the jackpot grows in real time and can be randomly triggered during any eligible round—regardless of bet amount.

The recent P102.5 million jackpot, shared among 11 lucky winners, proves that even a P25 bet could qualify for the next big win. With jackpots growing fast and striking unexpectedly, every round could be the one.

Upcoming Features, exclusive VIP experiences

With jackpots continually reaching new heights, Casino Plus has also focused on significantly upgrading the overall gaming experience. The platform will soon introduce a series of innovative Baccarat features to deliver even more exciting and strategic possibilities to players.

VIP Private Tables: Soon-to-be-launched premium, invite-only tables featuring private dealers, customizable betting limits, exclusive VIP rooms, and a mic chat support feature with the dealer.

Soon-to-be-launched premium, invite-only tables featuring private dealers, customizable betting limits, exclusive VIP rooms, and a mic chat support feature with the dealer. Good Trends: An advanced, trend-based analytical tool offering real-time gameplay winning strategy insights.

An advanced, trend-based analytical tool offering real-time gameplay winning strategy insights. Multi-Table Betting Mode: Allows players to engage simultaneously with multiple live Baccarat tables from a single screen, enhancing strategic betting opportunities and excitement.

Casino Plus announced exclusive VIP events dedicated solely to Baccarat enthusiasts, offering prestige-driven experiences and unmatched privileges tailored to reward player loyalty and status.

Pushing boundaries

“This unprecedented P102 million Baccarat jackpot is a testament to our commitment to transparency, fairness, and continuous innovation,” said Evan Spytma, CEO of Casino Plus. “It reflects our vision of becoming the go-to platform for the biggest online jackpots in the Philippines.”

Casino Plus is a premier online gaming platform offering a wide variety of exciting games, including live Baccarat, the first live online Color Game in the Philippines, and many more. Known for its user-friendly interface, secure and responsible gaming environment, and dedicated customer support, Casino Plus remains focused on delivering thrilling yet safe gaming experiences as it works toward setting the benchmark for online jackpots in the country.

Stay connected and never miss out on the latest updates or exclusive offers—just search “Casino Plus” on Google to find the official website.

