After a five-year hiatus, the Araw Values Awards—one of the Philippines’ most prestigious recognitions for values-driven creativity—returned, showcasing five years’ worth of entries from the country’s top brands and agencies. Amid intense competition, Taralets Pinas, the branded travel series by Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) produced in partnership with Hakuhodo BCI, emerged as a major winner. Two episodes won for Best Cinematography in the Love of Country and Respect for National Customs and Traditions category:

Silver for “Dream-bound at Lake Sebu”, a poetic exploration of the sacred traditions of the T’boli dream weavers in South Cotabato;

Bronze for “Threaded Tales of the Bagobo Klata”, a heartfelt story of young people reclaiming a forgotten cultural legacy in Davao.

“Dream-bound at Lake Sebu” was also shortlisted in the Araw Values Advertising Awards, alongside “Hide and See Guimaras” (under Concern for and Preservation of the Environment), as well as two other MMPC works: the Life Made Better series and the Xpander airport carousel advertisement.

These honors are more than accolades. They highlight the power of storytelling rooted in Seikatsusha, identity, and human connection. Hakuhodo BCi and MMPC’s long-standing partnership continues to champion meaningful creativity, inspired by the values and passions of the Filipino people.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.