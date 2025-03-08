Extended warranty applicable to vehicles sold January 1, 2025 onwards

Leading mobility company Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has announced the new Toyota 5-Year Warranty. The extended warranty program is applicable to all Toyota vehicles sold January 1, 2025 onwards.

Previously, Toyota vehicles were covered by a 3-Year or 100,000 KM warranty, whichever comes first. With the new Toyota 5-Year Warranty, customers can get up to two (2) years or 40,000 KM of additional warranty provided that they are able to avail the minimum number of Periodic Maintenance Services (PMS) during the 3-year warranty period, with at least one (1) PMS per year at any Toyota dealer.

All Toyota models released January 1, 2025 onwards and all Toyota vehicles under contract with Kinto One or Kinto One Business starting January 1, 2025 may qualify for the Toyota 5-Year Warranty.

How to qualify for the Toyota 5-Year warranty

Customers who will avail at least six (6) PMS at any Toyota dealer with at least one (1) PMS per year during the 3-Year or 100,000 KM warranty period will qualify for the 4th Year Full Coverage additional warranty, which has the same coverage as the 3-Year or 100,000 KM warranty. However, for customers who will avail less than six (6) PMS, they will qualify for the 4th Year Limited Coverage additional warranty on the condition that they were able to avail 3 to 5 PMS with at least one (1) PMS per year at any Toyota dealer. The Limited Coverage additional warranty does not cover wear and tear parts related to suspension, steering, and brakes system.

Customers who are able to avail the 4th Year Full Coverage additional warranty are eligible for an additional one (1) year or 20,000 KM extension on the 5th Year provided that they were able to avail at least two (2) PMS during the 4th year ownership period. However, vehicles of customers that were only able to avail one (1) PMS during the 4th year ownership period are qualified for the Limited Coverage additional warranty only.

To learn more about the Toyota 5-Year Warranty, contact your nearest Toyota dealership today. You may view the complete list of authorized Toyota dealerships at https://www.toyota.com.ph/dealer.

Stay updated with the latest Toyota products, services, events, and promos, follow Toyota Motor Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, and X, and join the ToyotaPH community on Viber.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.