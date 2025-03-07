The Philippine Academy of Rehabilitation Medicine (PARM) commemorated its 50th anniversary during its 35th Annual PARM Convention, held alongside the 9th ASEAN Rehabilitation Medicine Association Conference at The Manila Hotel. The milestone event underscored the Philippines’ role as a hub for world-class rehabilitation medicine and its contributions to the global medical community.

PARM President Dr. Jerico Dela Cruz highlighted the strength of the country’s rehabilitation programs and medical training, emphasizing their global competitiveness. “Filipinos no longer need to seek rehabilitation treatment abroad, as our programs match global standards. Hindi tayo pahuhuli. In fact, Filipino doctors are often preferred for their expertise, compassion, and renowned hospitality,” Dr. Dela Cruz said.

Dr. Teresita Joy Evangelista, Professor at the UP College of Medicine, noted the rapid growth of rehabilitation medicine in the Philippines. “In just three years, the number of specialists has doubled, fueled by the rise of training institutions, growing interest in the field, and more doctors choosing rehabilitation medicine as a specialty,” she said. Dr. Evangelista also emphasized the country’s global competitiveness. “Our practice meets international standards; our members are invited abroad to give lectures; and we maintain strong ties with our global counterparts,” she added.

Looking ahead, Dr. Evangelista expressed excitement about the future of rehabilitation medicine, particularly the growing use of performing and visual arts as therapeutic tools for relaxation and emotional release. She also highlighted key advancements in cognitive therapy and osteoporosis treatment.

Among the key medical advancements discussed at the event was the latest research in osteoporosis treatment. One of the event’s highlights was a presentation by Dr. Bonifacio Rafanan, Jr., past president of PARM;, and Dr. Roberto Mirasol, past president of the Philippine College of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism (PCEDM), titled “Build Bone First: Updates in the Management of Post-Fracture Patients with Postmenopausal Osteoporosis.”

Experts predict that osteoporosis will cause three million fractures this year, leading to $25.3 billion in healthcare costs. Meanwhile, the Osteoporosis Society of the Philippines Foundation, Inc. (OSPFI) estimates that by 2050, around 10.2 million Filipinos could be affected by the disease.

Dr. Mirasol discussed various osteoporosis treatments, including romosozumab, teriparatide, denosumab, alendronate, and bisphosphonates. Global trials confirm that the latest treatment introduced in the Philippines effectively stimulates bone formation while reducing bone resorption when administered monthly for a year to be followed by bone anti-resorptives, offering hope to very high-risk patients. “This is a game-changer for osteoporosis because it has shown compelling evidence of its effectiveness in boosting bone density and lowering fracture risk,” he said.

Dr. Rafanan Jr. presented case studies of patients using the new treatment, highlighting its benefits for patients with severe osteoporosis. “It’s crucial to have another tool in our arsenal for managing osteoporosis. We’ve long searched for a medication that both builds bone and prevents resorption. Since its introduction last year, we’re closely monitoring results, and so far, patient feedback has been very encouraging. We’re seeing significant improvements,” he noted.

Dr. Dela Cruz highlighted the significant progress of rehabilitation medicine in the Philippines, emphasizing that it has now become an integral part of Filipinos’ healthcare. He noted that the government has fully recognized its importance, as reflected in recent policy developments.

In January 2025, PhilHealth issued Memorandum Circular 2025-0003, which expands coverage for physical medicine, rehabilitation services, and assistive mobility devices. The circular aims to enhance access to quality rehabilitation care while providing financial risk protection. It applies to all contracted health facilities and other entities involved in implementing the benefits package for rehabilitation services.

While significant progress has been made, Drs. Dela Cruz and Evangelista emphasized the need for more specialists in rehabilitation medicine to ensure equitable access to world-class care across the country. They hope to encourage more individuals to pursue this field, bridging gaps in rehabilitation services nationwide.

Early detection and treatment are key to preventing life-changing fractures and preserving bone health. Experts urge those with low bone density or high fracture risk to consult their doctors about the latest treatments. With timely intervention, patients can significantly reduce their risk of fracture and improve their quality of life.

