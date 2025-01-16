In a hearing conducted by the Committee on Public Services, chaired by Senator Raffy Tulfo, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III announced that a memorandum circular would be issued by the end of January to standardize the implementation of discounts for students, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and senior citizens across ride-hailing platforms currently operating in the Philippines.

The initiative follows LTFRB’s thrust to clarify the various conflicting memoranda issued in the past that have led to the inconsistent implementation of special discounts by Transport Network Companies (TNCs).

Chairman Guadiz affirmed that the guidelines will also clarify who will bear the cost of the special discounts. When questioned about the legislation mandating the distribution of discounts between drivers and platforms, the chairman explained that, “Sa ngayon po, Mr. Chair, we have to admit wala po. Ayan po ang binabalangkas namin ngayon dahil it was an oversight on our part. Isa pong malaking paumanhin. But we hope to correct this until the end of this month. Asahan ninyo pa na isasaayos po namin ‘yung pagpapatupad.”

Mr. Guadiz emphasized that the memorandum set to be released by the end of January will designate TNCs and operators as the primary entities responsible for covering the costs associated with the special discounts, ensuring that drivers are not burdened with these expenses.

Grab Philippines commends the LTFRB for its definitive action on the standardization of the implementation of special discounts. Grab Philippines Head of Public Affairs Gio Tingson underscored, “Grab has consistently supported the commuting public and the government in ensuring that passengers receive these discounts properly. We extend our gratitude to the LTFRB and Senator Tulfo’s office for finalizing the implementation of these special discounts with clear guidelines.”

Ira Panganiban, chairman of the Coalition of Filipino Commuters, expressed gratitude to the LTFRB for addressing their call for standardization made in late 2024. “We thank Chair Guadiz for taking action to standardize the rollout of student, PWD, and senior citizen discounts across digital ride-hailing platforms. By standardizing the implementation, we ensure that the public receives the discounts mandated by law. This move will put an end to the inconsistent or nonexistent application of discounts by some platforms. We also extend our thanks to TNCs like Grab, Angkas, and Joyride for respecting and implementing these discounts.”