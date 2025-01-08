Taste the story of this world-class Filipino sugarcane liqueur crafted from husk to heart

Have you ever wondered how the perfect day in paradise tastes? Imagine basking under the sun at the beach in the Philippines, with palm trees swaying gently, the white sand glistening, as do the crystal-clear cerulean waters out front. It’s an impeccable scene with an inimitable feeling, an essence, now captured in a bottle as SULÀ Spirits, the premium Filipino liqueur that presents a taste of paradise in a transformative experience.

SULÀ has been making waves by representing the very nature of the Philippines’ beauty and bounty. Crafted using only the finest 100% sugarcane sourced from the country’s most esteemed producers in Negros, the world-class coconut liqueur practices mindful consideration to both society and the environment. With its soulful nature delivered from husk to heart, and its tropical taste achieved by capturing the feeling of the beach to the bottle, SULÀ distinguishes itself as a proudly Filipino treasure that ought to be shared with the world.

Every sip is a celebration of natural goodness as SULÀ contains no preservatives. This purity shines through in each of the brand’s three products, top of which is the SULÀ Coconut Liqueur. Using coconuts sourced from the verdant fields of San Pablo, Laguna, its meticulous extraction process ensures that every note, every nuance, and every hint of coconut presents itself, creating a pure drinking experience that awakens the tropical spirit with its luxurious taste and soulful story.

Equally pure, rich, and proudly Filipino are the SULÀ Dark Chocolate Liqueur and SULÀ Coffee Liqueur, which are sure to delight even the most discerning connoisseurs. The SULÀ Dark Chocolate Liqueur opens a world of velvety taste from its key ingredient of handpicked ripe cacao pods from the fertile soils of Davao, presenting exceptional flavor and complexity.

Meanwhile, the SULÀ Coffee Liqueur features the harmonious fusion of premium spirits and the rich, aromatic essence of our locally grown coffee beans, including Benguet’s arabica, liberica or barako from Quezon province and Batangas, and Cavite’s robusta. These exceptional beans are hand-selected for their outstanding quality, ensuring a truly remarkable taste experience: the vibe of true Filipino locale, converted into an exceptional flavor.

Aside from SULÀ’s finely crafted premium liqueurs, its bottle, in itself, merits its own conversation as a piece of art. The design takes inspiration from the country’s “Pearl of the Orient” moniker, where its round bottle cap signifies the precious gemstone, as free-flowing accents mimic the waves of the Philippine seas.

By representing the best the country has to offer, SULÀ has found its way into the hands of guests in social gatherings as a product that champions the Philippines. Whether it’s enjoyed with friends at a local events or sipped on a foreign shore, SULÀ is a taste of home — a celebration of everything that makes the Philippines special.

For more information about SULÀ, visit drinksula.com. Follow SULÀ on social media at facebook.com/drinksula and instagram.com/drinksula.

