Traveling with children can be a mix of excitement and challenge, especially at 30,000 feet. Emirates understands this deeply and has made family travel a priority by focusing on creating a memorable, stress-free experience for its youngest passengers. The airline’s thoughtful approach ensures kids feel cared for and entertained while giving parents peace of mind.

A Commitment to Comfort and Joy

Emirates offers an array of specially curated travel kits designed for children, transforming flights into magical adventures. These kits reflect Emirates’ dedication to making every journey as delightful for families as their destination.

Personalized Comfort: Each child receives a collectible travel kit filled with age-appropriate goodies. From “blanket buddies” — adorable plush characters paired with soft blankets — to keepsakes like mini pilots and cabin crew toys, Emirates goes above and beyond to ensure children feel special and cared for during the flight.

Entertainment and Education: The kits include interactive activities like puzzles, coloring pages, and world maps that stimulate creativity and learning. These features keep children happily occupied while fostering a sense of curiosity about the world around them.

Eco-Friendly and Culturally Enriching Designs

Emirates’ commitment to sustainability is woven into its family offerings. The travel kits are eco-friendly and feature vibrant, hand-drawn designs showcasing global cultures, iconic Dubai landmarks, and the warm hospitality of Emirates’ crew. These thoughtful touches make every kit a celebration of diversity and adventure, leaving young travelers inspired.

Additional Travel Essentials for Kids:

To further highlight Emirates’ care for families, here are some must-have travel items offered onboard:

Puzzles for Creativity: Compact and engaging, puzzles are perfect for sparking creativity and keeping kids entertained. Emirates’ puzzles are designed to encourage problem-solving while offering hours of quiet fun.

Plush Companions for Comfort: Soft toys are more than just playthings — they're emotional anchors for children during new experiences. Emirates ensures each child has a plush buddy to bring a sense of security and warmth.

Cozy Blankets for Restful Sleep: Long flights can be tiring, but Emirates' cozy blankets provide the perfect solution for restful sleep. By helping children feel snug and relaxed, Emirates ensures both kids and parents enjoy a smoother journey.

Creating Cherished Memories in the Sky

Emirates’ commitment to family travel goes beyond the basics. By prioritizing the needs of children, the airline creates a journey that’s enjoyable for everyone. Parents can relax knowing their little ones are entertained, engaged, and comfortable.

With Emirates, every family flight transforms into an adventure — complete with learning, laughter, and lasting memories. Whether it’s through thoughtfully designed travel kits or exceptional in-flight service, Emirates ensures families feel valued and cared for at every step of their journey.

