Authorities and experts frequently remind the public not to answer calls or respond to messages from unknown numbers.

This precaution helps prevent online scams and marks phone numbers as “inactive” in scammers’ databases, reducing the likelihood of being targeted.

Many people, however, may wonder if their phone number or email has already been compromised.

Scammers often trade stolen personal data on underground platforms, particularly on the Dark Web.

Unfortunately, accessing the Dark Web to check for leaked information is not an option for most individuals.

To address these challenges, Whoscall, a global anti-scam application, provides two powerful tools to help users protect themselves from these threats.

Mel Migriño, Country Head of Gogolook Philippines, highlighted that Whoscall’s Caller ID and ID Security features are essential tools to help users address and avoid the problems mentioned.

“To combat the growing threat of scams and data breaches, Whoscall’s Caller ID and ID Security feature are tools designed to help users identify unknown callers, block potential threats, and safeguard their personal information, empowering them to stay protected in an increasingly digital world,” Ms. Migriño said.

Whoscall’ s Caller ID feature

The Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) report also showed that most scams are delivered via text or SMS messages and social media.

This data represents a 10% increase in text and SMS message scams compared to 2023.

Whoscall offers a range of features designed to protect users from unwanted communications.

With real-time caller identification, users can instantly recognize if a call is legitimate or potentially harmful.

The app also includes message screening, which detects and blocks spam or scam messages before they reach in users’ inbox.

For added customization, Whoscall allows users to tailor their settings to filter specific numbers or categories of calls and texts.

Additionally, the app benefits from community-driven updates, with a robust database that is continuously updated by users worldwide.

ID Security

When sensitive information — such as name, phone number, address, ID, bank details, passwords, or shopping history — get exposed, it can lead to serious consequences: account hacks, financial theft, identity theft, corporate vulnerability, and various online scams.

With ID Security, users can easily monitor their personal information. By simply entering their phone number or email address, Whoscall will search for any websites associated with it, including linked names, addresses, accounts, passwords, phone numbers, and emails.

“If any of their details are found, users will receive an alert, giving them a chance to take immediate action,” Ms. Migriño said.

“This proactive alert system empowers Whoscall users to identify potential leaks in their personal information and take steps to prevent further issues, such as changing compromised passwords or securing accounts,” she added.

