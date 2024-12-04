As technology advances at an unprecedented pace with AI at the forefront of it, a crucial question emerges: How can humans and AI coexist harmoniously while upholding principles of integrity and ethics?

Themed ‘Fostering Integrity in Business Innovation’, the 8th International Innovation Awards (IIA) aimed to answer this crucial question. Held at W Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Nov. 29, 2024, the event honored 51 groundbreaking innovations, inspiring a future where innovation and ethics go hand-in-hand.

Since 2017, Enterprise Asia’s Innovation Revolution movement has been driving innovation across the region. The International Innovation Awards (IIA), a key pillar of this movement, recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encourages organizations to continue investing in innovation. This year’s event brought together innovators from various countries across the globe.

The IIA 2024 began with a riveting welcome address from Enterprise Asia’s Vice-Chairman, Datuk William Ng. “Innovation without integrity risks eroding trust, while integrity without innovation risks stagnation. But when paired together, they have the power to create meaningful, sustainable advancements that benefit not just businesses but society as a whole,” he said, highlighting the significance of integrating ethics and accountability when innovating to shape a better future for all.

The awards program garnered submissions from a global pool of participants, hailing from over 19 countries and markets such as China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam, just to name a few. A rigorous selection process, involving a distinguished panel of judges, narrowed down over 200 applications across three categories: Product, Service & Solution, and Organization & Culture.

Organizations recognized with the coveted ‘InnoCube’ award in the Product Category include Sinox Company Ltd. from Taiwan for its Sinox Locking Kickstand, an intelligent e-bike security solution; One Venture Co., Ltd. from Thailand for the Happy Noz: Organic Runny Nose Relief Patch; and Dow, Inc. from China for Dowsil™ 650+ Protective Peelable Coating.

Winners under the Service & Solution category consist of corporations such as DEWA from the United Arab Emirates for its Albunya Alraqameya Enterprise Architecture initiative; the United Kingdom’s PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited) for PwC’s Next Generation Audit Data Capabilities: Acquisition Hub And Data Pro; and Ace Edulink Co., Ltd. from Taiwan for the ACE Teaching Plus app, which allows teachers to deliver lessons seamlessly and efficiently on one shared app.

Winners under the Organization & Culture category include Thai Smile Bus Co., Ltd. from Thailand with its ‘We Can Make The World Better Together’ initiative, which ensures a customer-centric approach; Taiwan’s Far Eastern Big City Shopping Malls Co., Ltd. and its ‘Big City: Art and Health Culture Hub’; and AIA Bhd.’s ‘Agility Unleashed: Transforming Culture at Scale in AIA Malaysia’.

A pre-event to the awards ceremony, the International Innovation Summit (IIS) 2024 took place earlier in the day. Themed ‘Humanizing AI in Business’, the summit explored how AI can be harnessed to create more meaningful, human-centered business practices. The Secretary General of the Ministry of Digital Malaysia, YBhg. Fabian Bigar, kicked off the summit with a thought-provoking keynote address on how AI can improve customer experiences and promote responsible business practices. He also announced the establishment of the National AI Office (NAIO) by the Government of Malaysia, set to launch in December 2024. The NAIO will develop AI policy, foster AI innovation, and drive research into next-generation AI technologies.

Other speakers at the summit included Jakkris Tangkuampien, Corporate Innovation Coach of Ekipa Consultancy; Datuk (Dr.) Nora Manaf, Former Group Chief Human Capital Officer of Maybank; Makoto Shibata, Head of FINOLAB and Chief Community Officer; and Dr. Maria Singson, IBM’s Vice-President of APAC Technology & Customer Success.

Supporting partners of the International Innovation Summit (IIS) and International Innovation Awards (IIA) 2024 are the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia; CCI France Malaysia; Kuala Lumpur Malay Chamber of Commerce; Malaysian Alliance of Corporate Directors; Myanmar Business Executives Association; Malaysian-Thai Chamber of Commerce; National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Innovation; Small and Medium Enterprises Association; Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce; and Strategic Public Relations Group. Media Partners include Bangkok Post; BusinessWorld; Commercial Times; Dailywire.asia; Hong Kong Economic Times; and SME Magazine. Lastly, Unilever Malaysia was the Door Gift Sponsor.

FULL RECIPIENT LIST OF THE INTERNATIONAL INNOVATION AWARDS (IIA) 2024

  

PRODUCT CATEGORY
COMPANY WINNING INNOVATION COUNTRY/ MARKET
BANK SINOPAC DACARD APP TAIWAN
BINUS UNIVERSITY, INDONESIA GALAXION — AUTOMATED GRADING SYSTEM FOR DATABASE COURSES INDONESIA
BRIM BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. BRM421, AN INNOVATIVE REGENERATIVE PEPTIDE FOR DRY EYE DISEASE TAIWAN
CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.  CAAS (CATHAY AS A SERVICE)  TAIWAN
CHUBB LIFE ASSURANCE
PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED		 678 STEP SAVING THAILAND
DOW, INC. DOWSIL™ 650+ PROTECTIVE PEELABLE COATING CHINA
GENEUS GENETICS CO., LTD. GENEUS DNA THAILAND
GREENYN BIOTECHNOLOGY
CO., LTD.		 ANTROMAX TAIWAN
GREENYN BIOTECHNOLOGY
CO., LTD.		 CRASSOCEPHALUM RABENS (CR) EXTRACT TAIWAN
GREENYN BIOTECHNOLOGY
CO., LTD.		 MCIRBP™-19 TAIWAN
MILOTT LABORATORIES
CO., LTD.		 SMART INTELLIGENT HYBRID SUNSCREEN SPF50+ PA++++ THAILAND
ONE VENTURE CO., LTD. HAPPY NOZ : ORGANIC RUNNY NOSE RELIEF PATCH THAILAND
PET PROTECT CO., LTD. KASTY EXTREME TOFU
CAT LITTER		 THAILAND
PET PROTECT FOOD CO., LTD. KANIVA WET FOOD WITH VITAMIN BALLS THAILAND
PT PEGADAIAN GOLD BACK
STABLECOIN GIDR		 INDONESIA
PWC (PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED) PWC’S NEXT GENERATION AUDIT: PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS UNITED KINGDOM
SINOX COMPANY LTD. SINOX LOCKING KICKSTAND TAIWAN
SINOX COMPANY LTD. TABLET LOCKS RL0913
(PCR 70% GREEN PRODUCTS)		 TAIWAN
T-GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY
CO., LTD.		 ALSIC TAIWAN
THAI HERBAL HONGTHAI CO., LTD. HERBAL INHALANT
HONGTHAI BRAND		 THAILAND

 

SERVICE & SOLUTION CATEGORY
COMPANY WINNING INNOVATION COUNTRY/ MARKET
ACE EDULINK CO., LTD. ACE MANAGER TAIWAN
ACE EDULINK CO., LTD. ACE TEACHING PLUS TAIWAN
ARTISTIC BIOMEDICAL
LIMITED COMPANY		 BRANDED DENTAL CARE & SUPPLY CHAIN INTEGRATION TAIWAN
BANK SINOPAC BEE POINTS PLATFORM TAIWAN
BANK SINOPAC MOBILE BANKING APP TAIWAN
CATHAY LIFE INSURANCE
CO., LTD.		 FITBACK TAIWAN
CITIC TELECOM CPC AI DATABANK SINGAPORE
DEWA ALBUNYA ALRAQAMEYA ENTERPRISE ARCHITECTURE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
DEWA AUTOMATION MECHANISM BETWEEN METER DATA MANAGEMENT SYSTEM AND HEAD END SYSTEM UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
DHANARAK ASSET DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. GovComplex THAILAND
DUBAI COURTS EFSAH UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
ELECTRICITY GENERATING AUTHORITY OF THAILAND EleXA THAILAND
GLOBAL MALL CO., LTD. GLOBAL MALL EMPOWERING STORES WITH DIGITAL SERVICES TAIWAN
INFORMATION MANAGEMENT CENTER, NEW TAIPEI CITY GOVERNMENT NEW TAIPEI CITY GOVERNMENT PUBLIC VENUE RENTAL SYSTEM TAIWAN
KGI LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. KGIL APP TAIWAN
KRUNGTHAI BANK PCL KRUNGTHAI GREEN & ESG-LINKED FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS THAILAND
KRUNGTHAI-AXA LIFE INSURANCE EMMA BY AXA THAILAND
MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL ASIA PACIFIC PTE. LTD. CLINICAL DATA STUDIO SINGAPORE
MINDCHAMPS MINDCHAMPS PATENTED EDUCATION METHODOLOGY SINGAPORE
PCA LIFE ASSURANCE CO., LTD. COMMAND CENTER IN PRUDENTIAL TAIWAN TAIWAN
PWC (PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED) PWC’S NEXT GENERATION AUDIT DATA CAPABILITIES: ACQUISITION HUB AND
DATA PRO		 UNITED KINGDOM
SHIN KONG LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. G.P.S (GREEN POLICY-ANALYZER SYSTEM) TAIWAN
THAI SMILE BUS CO., LTD. EV BUS AND BOAT MASS TRANSPORTATION THAILAND
THE ZOOLOGICAL PARK ORGANIZATION OF THAILAND “ZOODIO” INNOVATION LIVE STREAMING PLATFORM THAILAND
UNIQUE IDENTIFICATION AUTHORITY OF INDIA FACE AUTHENTICATION INDIA
YUNG CHING REALTY GROUP I ASSISTANT TAIWAN

 

ORGANIZATION & CULTURE CATEGORY
COMPANY WINNING INNOVATION COUNTRY/ MARKET
AIA BHD. AGILITY UNLEASHED: TRANSFORMING CULTURE AT SCALE IN AIA MALAYSIA MALAYSIA
COSDENT COMPANY LIMITED COSDENT SMILE DESIGN THAILAND
FAR EASTERN BIG CITY SHOPPING MALLS CO., LTD. BIG CITY: ART AND HEALTH CULTURE HUB TAIWAN
KFU COMPANY LIMITED SUPER 60 PROJECT THAILAND
THAI SMILE BUS CO., LTD. WE CAN MAKE THE WORLD BETTER TOGETHER THAILAND

  

 

