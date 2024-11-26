As a ​majority​–owned subsidiary of Global Ferronickel Holdings,​ Inc. (FNI)​, Ipilan Nickel Corp. (INC) is more than just a mining company. With operations in Palawan’s Municipality of Brooke’s Point, INC is committed to fostering growth, supporting the environment, and partnering with indigenous communities for a sustainable and prosperous future.

Underpinned by strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, INC has forged a unique path in the mining industry, one built on respect, transparency, and mutual benefit. This commitment to responsible mining extends to building meaningful relationships with the indigenous peoples (IPs) in the area, known collectively as the IP-BICAMM barangays — Barong-Barong, Ipilan, Calasaguen, Aribungos, Mambalot, and Maasin.

“At INC, we believe that our success is deeply intertwined with the well-being of the indigenous communities we work alongside. By building relationships based on trust, transparency, and respect, we are not only securing a sustainable future for our operations but also creating lasting positive impacts in the lives of our partner communities,” says FNI President Dante R. Bravo. “Our commitment to sustainable development and corporate social responsibility remains steadfast, as we work together to foster economic growth, protect the environment, and preserve cultural heritage for generations to come.”

A Strong Foundation: The Certification Precondition

A key milestone that underscores INC’s dedication to responsible mining is the recently acquired Certification Precondition (CP). This certification is essential for any mining company operating​ within​ ancestral ​domains ​and highlights INC’s full compliance with regulatory requirements. The CP signifies not only INC’s​ commitment to regulatory compliance​ but also its dedication to upholding the rights and traditions of the IP-BICAMM communities.

​​After undergoing a series of community assemblies with the IP community​​ and the rigorous Free and Prior Informed Consent (FPIC) process​, ​IP-BICAMM issued their Resolution of Consent for the renewal of MPSA No. 017-93-IV. This is ​a hallmark of INC’s approach to transparency and respect. Community members were engaged in a series of consultative assemblies, directly addressing environmental concerns and discussing how INC’s projects would coexist with their ancestral heritage. This process paved the way for the IP leaders to endorse INC’s operations, allowing the company to renew its Mineral Production Sharing Agreement (MPSA).

Empowering Indigenous Communities: INC’s Commitment Beyond Mining

For INC, corporate ​social ​responsibility means going beyond compliance. It means actively investing in the people, environment,​ the overall upliftment of the quality of life ​of the communities that host its operations​, and the generation of economic benefits for the IP-BICAMM barangays​. Through the FPIC-MOA agreement, INC has dedicated millions of pesos toward enhancing livelihoods, education, and healthcare for the indigenous communities. Key initiatives include:

Over Php2 million in livelihood projects, including the “Hapag Katutubo Project,” which donated 170 fruit-bearing seedlings to local communities.

Employment of 274 IPs in various roles, exceeding regulatory requirements and fostering local job creation.

Educational support to nearly 1,600 students, from elementary to college, with college scholars receiving up to Php7,500 per semester ​ , as well as Php9,000 quarterly subsidy for volunteer teachers. ​

Php1 million in funds allocated for medical and burial assistance, supporting community health and welfare.

​ ​ Php73.9 million allocated for Royalty Shares, directly benefiting IP-BICAMM members. ​

Infrastructure investments such as Php4 million for a Tribal Hall and Php3 million for ​ Certificate of Ancestral Domain Title ( CADT ​ ) ​ processing.

Looking Ahead: A Sustainable Vision for the Future

With the Certification Precondition secured and a commitment to long-term investments, INC is primed for sustainable growth. INC’s dedication to environmental stewardship and the well-being of its partner communities ensures a balanced approach to mining that both enhances shareholder value and strengthens its reputation as a socially responsible corporate leader in Palawan.

INC’s partnerships with indigenous communities demonstrate how responsible mining can create economic growth while preserving cultural values and natural resources. Through this commitment, INC continues to set the standard for ethical, transparent, and impactful mining operations in the Philippines.

