The MVP Group of Companies has secured a remarkable victory at the inaugural Triple P Sustainability Awards, hosted by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines last Oct. 25 at the Marriott Hotel, Pasay.

A total of four companies from the MVP Group earned seven distinguished awards, reflecting the Group’s integrated approach to sustainability, where sustainable practices are embedded in the core operations of each company. These achievements highlight how the business practices of every member organization align with the broader mission of creating long-term value for people, the planet, and progress, demonstrating a deep-rooted com-mitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

MVP Group’s Impactful Wins

Leading the awards was Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), which earned multiple recognitions, including the coveted Triple P Award for its outstanding sustainability programs across its operations. MPIC also took home the award for Best ESG Program for its Gabay Kalikasan Program, a key initiative that integrates environmental stewardship with community development. Furthermore, MPIC clinched the Best Internal Communications Award for its “EESG: Making Positive Impacts and Contributions” program, strengthening the importance of engaged employees in driving sustainability.

In the utilities sector, Maynilad Water Services, Inc. was recognized with the Excellence in Environmental and Social Sustainability Award, validating its leadership in water conservation and community engagement. Similarly, Manila Electric Company (Meralco) received the same distinction for the energy distribution industry, reaffirming its position as a leader in sustainable energy practices. Meralco also celebrated an individual achievement, with Raymond Ravelo named ESG Thought Leader of the Year for his pioneering role in advancing ESG principles across industries.

The transportation arm of the Group, Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC), was honored with the Excellence in Social Sustainability Award for its impactful initiatives that enrich communities and look after inclusive workplaces within the mass transportation sector.

A Legacy of Leadership in Sustainability

The Triple P Sustainability Awards acknowledged organizations that exceed compliance, inspiring innovative and measurable ESG outcomes. The awards celebrate those making a meaningful difference by focusing on People, Planet, and Progress, all pillars reflected in the MVP Group’s diverse efforts across industries.

Reflecting on the Group’s triumphs, Manuel V. Pangilinan, Chairman of the MVP Group, remarked: “Sustainability isn’t just a checkbox for us; it’s a guiding principle for everything we do. Each award our companies have earned today underscores our core mission: to drive progress that elevates lives and preserves the environment for the future.”

The MVP Group’s recognition in the inaugural Triple P Sustainability Awards highlights its dedication to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals). Through innovation, collaboration, and purposeful action, the Group continues to drive meaningful change across industries and set new benchmarks for sustainable business practices.

The awards at the IABC Philippines’ milestone event presents the MVP Group’s standing as a thought leader in the realm of sustainability, embodying the spirit of responsible corporate citizenship that ensures progress benefits not just today but generations to come.

