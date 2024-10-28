Living in Metro Manila can often feel fast-paced and chaotic, as residents are constantly reminded of how limited space has become. With Metro Manila alone housing over 13 million residents in just 619 square kilometers, urban centers in the Philippines are seeing rapid population growth. This results in a population density of about 21,000 people per square kilometer, making it one of the most densely populated cities in the world.

The rapid urbanization, while signaling economic progress, has raised concerns about the environment, quality of life, and long-term public health. More often than not, people feel like they have sacrificed comfort and well-being to live in a convenient urban environment.

As cities grow, the need for green spaces becomes increasingly important. According to the Climate Change Commission, green spaces help reduce the “urban heat island” effect, which causes higher temperatures in cities compared to surrounding rural areas. Green spaces also absorb pollutants and carbon dioxide, improving air quality and bene ting public health. In this context, developers are uniquely positioned to address the environmental challenges brought by rapid urbanization. By incorporating green infrastructure, they can help create cities that are both livable and environmentally sustainable.