M2U app now comes packed with improved features and enhanced use r experience

Maybank Philippines, a member of the Maybank Group, a leading financial services group ranked #4 in ASEAN in assets, is pleased to announce the unveiling of its upgraded Maybank2U PH (M2U) mobile app, available on both iOS and Android platforms. This relaunch introduces a host of new features, a refined user interface and performance improvements designed to provide users with a safer, more seamless and engaging experience.

Maybank Philippines was one of the pioneers in the mobile banking space, introducing the original Maybank2u PH (M2U) mobile app in 2014 and complementing this with the introduction of iSave, the first digital deposit account, in 2018. This time around, Maybank Philippines is elevating the digital banking experience with the launch of the optimized M2U.

This latest version comes with the following upgrades:

Advanced Security Features : The new M2U app comes with Secure2U, an enhanced two-factor authentication option that allows real-time, in-app verification and authorization to safeguard transactions from fraud. Secure2U also has a unique device binding feature which limits the authorization only to the nominated device.

Enhanced User Experience : The new M2U interface has been redesigned to be more intuitive, so daily banking transactions are made easy and effortless. Plus, users enjoy the same M2U experience when outside the Philippines, and even across one’s Maybank2u applications in Southeast Asia.

Personalized Banking : The new M2U is equipped with in-app tools to help manage one’s finances better. Icons are customizable to fit each user’s lifestyle and banking needs. Users also stay updated with the latest promos and customer advisories with push and in-app notifications.

Seamless Access to New Services : The new M2U app will be the hub for all the new services and features which Maybank will introduce. From one-touch digital account application to debit card services and accessing exclusive offers, M2U is designed to adapt to the customer’s ever-changing needs and evolving priorities.

This significant milestone in Maybank Philippines’ digital transformation journey reflects its commitment to continuously redefine the business of banking by introducing innovative solutions that meet the customers’ evolving needs, as aligned with their life priorities, values and aspirations.

Maybank Philippines Chairman of the Board Statement

In his Keynote Message, Maybank Philippines Chairman of the Board Anthony Brent Elam emphasised: “Today, convenience is everything. In our fast-paced world, people need banking that fits their lifestyle — not the other way around. We’ve listened closely to our customers’ feedback and upgraded our app to meet your expectations for convenience, security, and innovation. This upgrade is part of our broader mission to put you, our valued customers, at the center of everything we do. Our goal is to build the most advanced and user-friendly mobile banking experience in the industry. This is humanizing financial services for you.”

Maybank Philippines OIC-PCEO Statement

Maybank Philippines OIC-President and CEO Patrick Dennis L. Solosa also highlighted the reason behind the M2U update: “Our commitment has always been to provide convenience, security, and innovation at your fingertips, and this advanced version of the M2U app is a testament to that vision. We have reimagined the app with enhanced features, stronger account security protection, a more intuitive interface, and cutting-edge technology to make digital banking simpler, faster, safer and more seamless than ever before.”

To celebrate the unveiling of the new M2U, Maybank Philippines hosted a launch event at the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheater. As part of the festivities, popular band Lola Amour performed live to a crowd of more than 500 invited guests. Users can download the latest version of the M2U from Apple App Store and Google Play Store today.

Maybank Philippines, Inc. (MPI) is a member of the Maybank Group, one of Asia’s leading banking groups and Southeast Asia’s fourth largest bank by assets. In the Philippines, Maybank maintains a “phygital” proposition that combines physical accessibility through its network of 6o Branches, 15 Lending Centers, 9 Premier Wealth Centers, 9 Branch Lites and close to 80 onsite and offsite ATMs nationwide, and digital capabilities through its M2U mobile and internet banking platforms.

