A defining trait that binds all successful Chief Finance Officers is the willingness to embrace their modern, manifold function. No longer are these executives limited by their “finance” title, as they are expected to become more than number-crunchers. They understand that for their organizations to succeed today, they need to step up as well-rounded leaders who can enact change.

As the Philippines’ longest-running and most prestigious honor for finance chiefs, the ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award reflects this truth in its 18th edition. The theme for this year’s search, “The 2024 ING-FINEX CFO of the Year: Game-Changer, Difference-Maker,” highlights the substantial influence of a financial leader.

“In today’s dynamic financial landscape, a ‘game-changing CFO’ goes beyond the core competencies of traditional financial management,” says Jun Palanca, country manager of ING in the Philippines. “They are strategic architects, expected to play a pivotal role in the company’s long-term growth. They are also life-long learners with business acumen, and they make data-driven decisions.”

“The collective experiences and expertise shared by our awardees with our FINEX members and finance practitioners have improved their capabilities in ably steering their respective organizations through the uncertainties and challenges in the past two decades,” adds Augusto D. Bengzon, president, FINEX.

According to professional network services company Deloitte, the quintessential modern CFO performs four core duties. First, as stewards, finance chiefs work to protect vital company assets, from ensuring compliance with financial regulations to closing the books correctly. Next, as operators, CFOs run an efficient and effective finance organization.

Meanwhile, finance chiefs also sit at the planning table as strategists. They help influence the future direction of the company by providing financial leadership and aligning business and finance strategies to grow the business. Lastly, as catalysts, CFOs drive the timely execution of change in the finance function, and, by extension, the entire enterprise.

These four qualities likewise serve as the guidelines for the meticulous selection process of the ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award. The search uses clearly defined qualitative and quantitative criteria designed by the FINEX Foundation and the Ateneo Graduate School of Business. The search involves a detailed endorsement and nomination system with a comprehensive set of panel interviews.

Indeed — by excelling at the functions of a steward, operator, strategist, and catalyst — CFOs live up to their billing in line with the theme of the 2024 ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award. If you believe your finance chief is a bona fide game-changer and difference-maker, nominate him or her now to the country’s most prestigious award in Philippine financial leadership.

Submission of entries is extended until Sept. 15, 2024.

Launched in 2006 to recognize the country’s top CFOs and inspire the next generation of Philippine financial leaders, the ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award is presented through a permanent partnership between Dutch financial giant ING Bank N.V. and the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (FINEX), the country’s premier organization for finance and business professionals.

For more information about the ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award and the nomination process, visit www.ingfinexcfooftheyear.com, or contact michael.vinluan@finex.org.ph or +63 917-312-3044. Follow the ING-FINEX CFO of the Year on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

