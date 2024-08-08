ArenaPlus joins the rest of the nation by celebrating the momentous double gold medal victory of Carlos “Golden Boy” Yulo in the 2024 Olympic Games. To honor Mr. Yulo’s historic achievement, ArenaPlus is awarding the Olympian an “Astig Hero Bonus” of P5,000,000 in cash.

DigiPlus, the parent company of sports betting platform ArenaPlus, has been proudly championing Mr. Yulo since the start of the Olympic games. As one of ArenaPlus’ official brand ambassadors, Mr. Yulo has had the company’s full support throughout the entirety of his Olympic campaign.

Mr. Yulo’s hard work and dedication resulted in the historic win of two gold medals in men’s artistic gymnastics in the men’s floor and men’s vault exercises. The victory makes him only the second ever Filipino Olympic gold medalist, and the most awarded one in history.

“Carlos Yulo truly embodies the ‘astig’ Pinoy spirit,” said DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco. “We coudn’t be prouder of how he has represented both our country and DigiPlus. Our warmest congratulations to him!”

