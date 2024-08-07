Commission on Audit (CoA) Chairperson Gamaliel A. Cordoba administered the oathtaking of the new Board of Trustees of the Association of National Government Sector Auditors, Inc. (ANGSAI) at the CoA Commission Proper Boardroom on July 31, 2024.

The induction was witnessed by CoA Commissioners Roland Café Pondoc and Mario G. Lipana.

ANGSAI is a nonstock, nonprofit association of auditors and other employees under the National Government Audit Sector (NGAS) of the CoA, registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 22, 2015. Its Board of Trustees serves a term of two years.

The new ANGSAI Board of Trustees is led by Joey I. Bernandino as President. It is composed of Joven M. Macasinag (Vice-President), Nicole Felice A. Madriaga-Brillantes (Secretary), Jo Anne Bless A. Clavio (Assistant Secretary), June L. Van Schoonneveldt (Treasurer), Mark John G. Bautista (Assistant Treasurer), Frederick R. Manalo (Auditor), Joemarie S. Burgos, Jr. (Public Relations Officer), Gerard F. Dator (Business Manager), James M. Velasquez (Business Manager) and members Charito B. Macalanda, Catherine P. Mones, Sherry Mae A. Digawan, Belinda E. Guevarra-Bonilla, Sittee Junaira B. Dimao, Jessa D. Abiva and Marlene F. Arato.

ANGSAI strives to act as unifying force of NGAS auditors to provide better professional services by upholding dignity, credibility, and respect in promoting a harmonious work environment and encouraging growth, sharing of resources, and collaborative efforts.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.