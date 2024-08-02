DOLE, Jollibee Group join forces to provide jobs to 900 indigent youth

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) has forged a partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on the Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES) that will provide short-term job opportunities in the quick-service restaurant industry for 900 underprivileged students, out-of-school youth, and dependents of displaced workers in the Philippines.

DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma led the signing ceremonies for the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) last July 4, 2024, at the DOLE office in Intramuros, Manila. DOLE will supervise the overall implementation of SPES while JFC will be tasked to process and evaluate applicants endorsed by the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) for final selection and engagement of qualified SPES beneficiaries.

In his message, Secretary Laguesma underscored the significance of SPES in equipping young Filipinos with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the workforce: “When we invest in our youth, especially those from marginalized sectors, we provide them with the tools and the support they need to reach their full potential. Through the training and internships your company offers, beneficiaries gain hands-on experience in real-world environments, industry-specific skills, professional development, and mentorship.”

“This collaborative effort carries immense promise for both the Filipino people and the national economy. I wish to reiterate my heartfelt gratitude to JFC for joining us on this path towards progress. By working together, we can create a brighter future full of opportunities for our young generation, where businesses flourish alongside a capable and driven workforce. We firmly believe this partnership will empower countless young Filipinos to excel,” Secretary Laguesma added.

Commitment to empowering the youth

JFC has been a long-time partner of the DOLE for the SPES. Since 2015, over 800 youths have been previously employed in the Company’s commissaries and stores of brands like Chowking, Greenwich, and Red Ribbon.

With this renewed commitment to SPES this 2024, an additional 900 qualified students and out-of-school youth will be provided with short-term jobs in the participating brands and stores of JFC across regions in the Philippines.

“As your partner from the business sector, JFC is and will continue to support the government’s initiatives to decrease unemployment, manage underemployment due to job mismatch, and ensure youth employability by providing work opportunities that are honorable, meaningful, sustainable, and inclusive,” said Ruth Angeles, Chief Human Resources Officer of JFC Philippines and Global Head for Organization, Leadership, and Culture of the Jollibee Group.

Angeles added that the Company’s partnership with DOLE on SPES is aligned with JFC’s employer value proposition (EVP) and employer branding called “Choose Joy.” This EVP encapsulates the Company’s commitment to providing joyful work experiences through meaningful careers, inclusive work culture, and the opportunity to participate in the Company’s mission of serving great-tasting food, bringing the joy of eating to everyone.

Other program for underprivileged youth

On a related note, JFC—through its social development arm Jollibee Group Foundation (JGF)—has also teamed up with the Philippine Business for Education (PBEd) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Youthworks PH project, which aims to provide education and training to underprivileged youth or those not in education, employment, or training (NEET). This program hopes to help address the unemployment rate among youth in the Philippines.

