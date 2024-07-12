I’ve read Lewis Carroll’s book Alice in Wonderland and watched the movie a few times with my kids when they were little. One of the things about the story that struck me and has stayed with me is this dialogue when Alice was confronted with a fork in the road:

“Alice: Would you tell me, please, which way I ought to go from here?

The Cheshire Cat: That depends a good deal on where you want to get to.

Alice: I don’t much care where. The Cheshire Cat: Then it doesn’t much matter which way you go.

Alice: … So long as I get somewhere.”

I used to tap this scene to teach my kids about setting direction for oneself.

Fast-forward to many years later, I find myself using this as an inspiration for helping companies wanting to find their way.

Some companies are like Alice. They go about their business, keeping busy, but without long-term direction. They operate on a year-to-year basis. If they hit this year’s target (assuming they even have one), well and good. If not, then there’s always next year. Sure there are companies which grow despite operating this way. They get somewhere, somehow, just like Alice. But simply running on short-term goals does not open up a path towards a more significant and sustainable growth and success.