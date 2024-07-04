55 years ago, the astronauts of Apollo 11 took humankind’s first daring steps onto the moon — a moment that changed history, and the limits of possibility, forever. It was during this famous moment, that the OMEGA Speedmaster Professional also became the first watch worn on the moon, establishing the timepiece’s iconic legacy.

On this special anniversary, OMEGA remembers that incredible mission, and the unique journey that the “Moonwatch” took in order to reach the lunar surface.

It was in 1964 that NASA officially went in search of one watch that it could rely on for all of its manned-missions. Flight Crew Operations Director Deke Slayton issued a request for wrist-worn chronographs from different watch manufacturers around the world. Several brands, including OMEGA, submitted their timepieces for the punishing tests — such as thermal, shock, vibration and vacuum examinations, amongst others. Only the OMEGA Speedmaster survived these tests and, as a result, it was declared “Flight Qualified for all Manned Space Missions” on the 1st of March, 1965.

From that moment, OMEGA was the only supplier of watches for NASA’s Human Space Flight Program. It was trusted throughout the Mercury Missions, Gemini Program, and, of course, the Apollo Program — which had its sights set on the moon.

With the eyes of the world on Apollo 11 in 1969, every piece of technology and kit had to be just right. There was no room for error. That’s why it is such an honor for OMEGA to look back and know that its watches were implicitly trusted by everyone involved.

Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to walk on the lunar surface, starting at 02:56 UTC on the 21st of July, 1969. Their moonwalk lasted just two and a half hours, but their achievements left a defining footprint on the history of space exploration.

55 years later, OMEGA is still incredibly proud to have timed mankind’s greatest hour, and to have been a central part of that pioneering story.

