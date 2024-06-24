George T. Yang’s McDonald’s Philippines and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to develop training standards on Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) skills and competencies, aiming to provide skills training through Institution-Based Training (IBT) and/or Enterprise-Based Training (EBT) Programs for more Filipinos. This groundbreaking partnership aims to establish the first-ever TESDA-accredited curriculum for QSR training in the country.

As part of the collaboration, McDonald’s Philippines’ Crew training programs will undergo review and accreditation by TESDA. This initiative aims to bring forth a standardized and nationally recognized training curriculum that will enhance skills and improve employability of individuals seeking careers in the QSR industry.

A labor market information report on QSRs will first be developed to help identify the skills and competencies the potential employees should have. This will be followed by the creation of a set of Competency Standards, a Competency-Based Curriculum, an Institutional Assessment Tool, and Regional Lead Trainers, to make the program for the QSR industry more solid.

The partnership will also focus on promoting the TESDA-GADC Partnership Program to raise awareness about the opportunities available for individuals interested in pursuing a career in the QSR industry.

“We are excited to partner with TESDA in developing the first-ever QSR training curriculum in the country,” said Ruben R. Marasigan, Vice-President of Human Capital Group of McDonald’s Philippines. “We take pride in the quality and caliber of our crew training program. We have seen first-hand how our (McDonald’s) commitment to people, especially on training and development, enables our crew to upskill and be their best selves, giving them a better opportunity to grow and succeed in the food service industry. Today, our goal for this partnership is to extend or share our crew training program for the benefit of more Filipinos nationwide.”

TESDA Secretary/Director-General Suharto Mangudadatu, Ph.D. expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “This MoA with McDonald’s Philippines is a significant step towards addressing the skills gap in the QSR industry. By providing standardized training and accreditation, we aim to produce highly skilled and competent individuals who can excel in their chosen careers.”

The partnership between McDonald’s Philippines and TESDA signifies a commitment to upskilling the workforce and providing accessible training opportunities for aspiring QSR professionals. This initiative is expected to contribute to the overall growth and success of the fast-food industry in the Philippines.

