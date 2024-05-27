Pawnshop pioneer VILLARICA brought pride to the Philippines at the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, where its “Sure” campaign scored 10 wins, the most for a single campaign from the region’s 29 markets.

Watsons International and Shell Philippines were the most honored organizations, regionally and locally, for their achievements with multiple campaigns at the ceremony held last Friday at Shangri-La The Fort by the world’s premier business award-giving body.

“These awards — and our continued growth after 70 years — prove that providing the best value to our customers is always a winning strategy,” said VILLARICA Vice-President Hailey Villarica-Ong.

VILLARICA received three Gold awards (Innovative Achievement in Financial Industries, in Brand Development, and in Organization Recovery), three Silver awards (Innovative Achievement in Customer Satisfaction, in Consumer Product and Service Industries, and for Brand Renovation or Rebranding), and three Bronze awards (Innovative Achievement in Growth, in Sale or Revenue Generation, and in Consumer Products and Services). After a worldwide public vote, it also earned the People’s Choice Stevie Award for Favorite Company in the Financial Industries.

These 10 wins extend the awards haul for the “Dapat Sure Ka. Dapat VILLARICA” campaign. It was commended as Southeast Asia Brand of the Year at Campaign’s recent Agency of the Year awards in Singapore. Last October, it became the most-awarded campaign in the history of the Philippines’ Marketing Excellence Awards. It also won the top prize for Brand Effectiveness through Business Growth at the 2023 PANAta Awards.

VILLARICA developed the groundbreaking integrated marketing campaign with creative agency Silver Machine Digital Communications and media outfit Dentsu X. Ads on traditional media and digital channels showed working-class families victimized by unscrupulous vendors, highlighting VILLARICA as the trustworthy alternative.

