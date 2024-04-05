Globe has earned multiple accolades at the esteemed Marketing-Interactive PR Awards 2024, showcasing its creative and socially responsible campaigns that foster a safer digital environment for Filipinos.

The company’s initiatives, “SIM Registration: Number Mo, Identity Mo” (Your Number, Your Identity) and #MakeITSafePH, stood out among fierce competition from Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, securing coveted Gold and Silver awards across various categories.

“We are honored to receive these prestigious recognitions from Marketing-Interactive Asia-Pacific and lead the creative award wins for the Philippines,” said RG Orense, Head of Digital and Social Channel Strategy at Globe.

“These awards are a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovative narratives that not only captivate audiences, but also drive meaningful change. By raising awareness about the threats of cybercrime, fraud, and cyberbullying, we aim to empower Filipinos with the knowledge and tools to navigate the digital world safely and confidently,” he said.

Globe’s campaign “SIM Registration: Number Mo, Identity Mo” (Your Number, Your Identity) clinched the Gold award for Best PR Campaign: Government/Public Services.

This ingenious effort staged an online identity heist featuring celebrity influencers Kuya Kim Atienza and Kiray Celis to expose the harsh realities of scamming and identity theft. Through impersonations and realistic scam scenarios, it ignited an important dialogue, urging Filipinos to safeguard their identities by registering their SIMs.

Meanwhile, the #MakeITSafePH campaign got the Gold award for Best Use of Social Media and the Silver award for Best PR Campaign for a Specific Audience. The program tackled the pervasive issue of cyberbullying head-on, utilizing its very essence to educate parents and guardians about the devastating consequences of online harassment.

#MakeITSafePH’s innovative tactics, such as digital and physical flashcards, served as powerful tools for bridging the generational gap, enabling parents and guardians to understand the changing language of cyberbullying and its far-reaching impact. Each flashcard contained a real-life story, collected through user submissions and social listening, offering a poignant glimpse into the harsh realities faced by victims.

“The #MakeITSafePH campaign is a shining example of our commitment to creating an ecosystem of support and education,” said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer at Globe. “By partnering with various organizations, we were able to bring together a powerful coalition dedicated to protecting the mental well-being of our communities, particularly our youth.”

Marketing-Interactive PR Awards 2024 recognizes exceptional work in the public relations and communications industry across Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Oceania. Globe’s multiple wins at this year’s event solidify its position as a leader in creating impactful campaigns that drive positive change and foster a safer digital landscape.

As the digital world continues to evolve at a rapid pace, Globe remains steadfast in its mission to spearhead initiatives that prioritize online safety, security, and well-being for all Filipinos, paving the way for a more responsible and inclusive digital future.

