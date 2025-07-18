As the business landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace, organizations are no longer expected to simply keep up — they are called to lead. The future belongs to those who take control of change rather than simply respond to it. UnionBank recently reinforced its role as a trusted partner to industry leaders with a landmark event highlighting its Institutional Banking proposition at Shangri-La The Fort in Taguig City. Over 400 attendees, including executives from top corporations and future-focused enterprises, gathered for an evening of thought leadership, collaboration, and forward-looking aspirations.

Anchored on the theme “The NextGen Advantage,” the gathering spotlighted how institutions can navigate shifting economic landscapes, rising stakeholder demands, and the accelerating impact of AI and digitalization. The event underscored UnionBank’s strengthened focus on institutional clients, forging a new kind of partnership grounded in shared vision, agility, and the co-creation of transformative solutions.

“What organizations need now is a partner who understands their ambitions and is equipped to help them grow with purpose and confidence. UnionBank is ready to meet that need. With the combined strength of our scale, expertise, and digital-first approach, we aim to empower your institutions not just to keep up — but to lead. From harnessing data-driven insights to enhancing client experiences across every touchpoint, we are committed to helping you thrive in a rapidly changing world,” said UnionBank President and CEO Ana Aboitiz Delgado.

The event’s panel discussion brought together industry experts, technology partners, and UnionBank client leaders, who shared their success stories on how digital innovation transformed their operations and unlocked new opportunities for growth and profitability. Insights from FoodPanda Philippines CFO “Lhecks” de Castro, Jr., Supreme Court Spokesperson Atty. Camille Ting, Supreme Court MIS Attorney Atty. CJ Romano, and Microsoft CTO Lope Doromal, Jr. (c/o ATRAM) showcased real-world examples of innovation in action. Joined by UnionBank Treasury Consultant Jun Trinidad and Deputy Transaction Banking Head Erika Dizon-Go, the discussion highlighted how organizations can make themselves future-ready and create value across all levels through strategic use of technology.

“Our clients need a strategic partner who not only understands their industry but anticipates change and actively helps shape the future,” said Mimi Concha, Head of UnionBank Institutional Banking. “That’s exactly what we’re here to do.”

Ms. Concha emphasized that while technology plays a crucial role, the foundation remains deeply human. “At UnionBank, putting the customer at the heart of everything we do has always been our guiding principle — and Institutional Banking is no exception,” she added. “We’re here to listen, collaborate, and deliver future-ready, context-aware solutions that empower our partners to thrive in an increasingly dynamic environment.”

With deep expertise across key industries, UnionBank brings together its best-in-class relationship management, digital platforms, and an innovation-driven mindset to serve the unique needs of large and complex organizations. Through the years, UnionBank’s laser-sharp focus on exceptional service has been recognized with several awards, including Outstanding Digital CX — Payments and Collection Services (UPay), Best Customer Experience via Mobile and Internet Banking (The Portal), Digital Transformation of the Year — Philippines (ePaycard Digital Account Opening), and a Branch Innovation of the Year for The Portal’s enhanced branch experience.

Amid accelerating change and rising expectations, UnionBank stands at the forefront — not just as a financial institution, but as a force for progress and a driving partner in sustainable growth. “The future belongs to those who are ready to adapt, innovate, and lead with intention,” Ms. Delgado concluded. “We don’t just reimagine banking — we co-create what’s next with you.”

To learn more about UnionBank Institutional Banking and its co-creative approach to enterprise success, visit www.unionbankph.com or speak with your UnionBank Relationship Manager. You can also follow for updates on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, or YouTube. For any concerns, you can contact us through our Customer Service Hotline at (+632) 8841-8600. Union Bank of the Philippines is regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas https://www.bsp.gov.ph.

