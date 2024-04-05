In today’s fast-paced world where every moment seems filled with the bustle of daily life, finding moments of tranquility and inner peace is becoming increasingly vital. The Grand Midori Ortigas by premier real estate developer Federal Land, Inc. offers two towers of Zen living in the heart of Ortigas Center, fostering simplicity, harmony, and balance.

Award-Winning Architecture

To design serene living spaces deeply rooted in the principles of Zen, Federal Land tapped into the creativity of the world-renowned Tange Associates. The Tokyo-based architectural firm forged the authentic infusion of Japanese design and innovation into the building’s architecture to create a unique living experience that is both elegant and purposeful.

Evidence of the excellence of its world-class design are the recognitions The Grand Midori Ortigas garnered in the previous years. International Property Awards Asia-Pacific awarded the project the Best Residential High-Rise Architecture in the Philippines in 2022, while PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards named The Grand Midori Ortigas the Best Condo Architectural Design and Highly Commended for Best High-End Condo Development (Metro Manila) in 2023.

A Solid Investment Choice

The Grand Midori Ortigas isn’t just a place to call home — it’s an investment in one of Metro Manila’s most coveted real estate hot spots.

Investors are provided with thoughtfully designed units for lease, which can benefit from rising prices and improving rental yields because of its central location in Ortigas Center, as well as its proximity to Makati and BGC. Moreover, with the rising demand for half-way homes within the metro due to return-to-office mandates, investing in Ortigas Center promises to provide lucrative returns for discerning investors.

A Sensible Lifestyle

To encourage a balanced life, the property showcases a wide variety of amenities to offer a much-needed break from the daily grind.

Those who wish to engage in an active lifestyle would love the convenience of the fitness gym, yoga room, exercise lawn, and lap pool on the amenity floor. The game room, videoke room, play area, and Jacuzzi are available for downtime after work or school. There’s a study lounge and a conference room for those working or studying remotely but wish to do it out of their own units from time to time. The Zen garden is perfect for those yearning for peace and quiet.

With its Zen-inspired spaces and prime location, The Grand Midori Ortigas is a compelling option for home seekers looking to lead a well-balanced life that embraces urban conveniences with serenity and bliss.

For inquiries, visit www.midori.com.ph or email invest@federalland.ph to book a private viewing.

