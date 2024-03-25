The strides that the women’s empowerment movement has made have been remarkable and truly worth celebrating. When women are empowered, we are ensuring the health and societal development of families, communities, and countries.

That’s why this Women’s Month, we ask these four women leaders’ advice on how to advocate for yourself and make your own mark in the world:

Weng, Chief Operating Officer

Weng is always looking at the big picture and feels the most empowered when she knows how she can contribute something of value to her people, whether by action or example. And in her personal time, this wife and mom feeds her fantasy needs by reading fiction favorites like Harry Potter and Percy Jackson.

Weng’s advice on making your mark

“You do you. Be your own version, with your own brand of leadership and competencies. And always learn for yourself, add value to yourself, even as you continue to provide value to your customers, shareholders, and fellow employees.”

Lois, Chief Human Resources Officer

This NBA enthusiast looks to Golden State Warriors point guard, Stephen Curry, for embodying the qualities of a leader. She finds his use of his own personal brand and impact to better the sport and other causes deeply inspiring. This same thinking is what Lois applies as she builds a culture of purpose and influence where Stewards become business enablers while still developing their own personal growth.

Lois’s advice on how to lead

“We live in a fortunate time where women’s empowerment is celebrated. Let’s give the world something to truly celebrate by ensuring we lead with integrity and grace. We owe it to the people we lead to take our roles seriously and show we are more than qualified to be where we are.”

Martha, Chief Bancassurance Officer

Driving collaboration and creating new solutions is what she likes best about her role. Martha enjoys meeting the various needs of our customers and the people as well. But more than just being a leader, she is a mother who always makes it a point to treasure the moments she spends with her family.

Martha’s advice on empowering yourself

“Always believe in yourself and your abilities. Never underestimate your potential to make a difference, and always remain tough and determined. And make sure to find fulfillment in balancing your work with the priceless moments of connection and love in your life.”

Rachelle, SVP, Head of Product Pricing and Management

When it comes to life, Rachelle always makes sure that she gives her very best. And her key to this is ensuring that she has plans in place. But her role as a mother has led to her realization that life offers much more when you open yourself to more unexpected opportunities.

Rachelle’s advice on taking risks

“Take chances. Get out of your comfort zone. Just try. Never deprive yourself of opportunities just because you are scared. You will learn as you go, and you will find out that you can do it. You just must take chances and bet on yourself.”

Even with the advances women now experience, society still has a long way to go to be truly equal. According to the Women’s Empowerment Principles, penned by the UN Women and UN Global Compact, there are a myriad of ways to continue empowering women in the workplace and community.

Whether it’s promoting their professional development, championing equality through initiatives and advocacy, or ensuring all workers are treated fairly, a lot can be done and can still be done for gender equality.

And here at EastWest Ageas, we ascribe to that principle in making sure we are a #GreatPlaceToGrow.

