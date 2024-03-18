Digital insurance provider Singlife Philippines and UNO Digital Bank announce their partnership aimed at simplifying financial control and protection. This partnership marks a crucial move towards empowering every Filipino to assert control over their finances and improve their living and lifestyle.

Singlife’s commitment to accessible protection

Singlife Philippines is on a mission to democratize access to life insurance in the country. The company does this by developing innovative life insurance products that are tailor-fit to meet customers’ needs and budgets.

The company is teaming up with top finance companies in the country to ensure that obtaining insurance is straightforward and available to more people.

“Singlife Philippines and Uno Digital Bank are aligned in our all-digital approach, leveraging cutting-edge technology to solve customer pain points. This partnership empowers every consumer to be in control and have access to cost-effective and convenient ways to procure insurance policies and further accelerate our mission to democratize access to financial protection,” Sherie Ng, co-founder and executive director of Singlife Philippines, said.

Elevated banking experience: UNO Digital Bank

UNO Digital Bank, known for its array of digital banking services, shares a vision parallel to that of Singlife Philippines. Committed to delivering simpler, better and more accessible banking experiences, the bank empowers individuals with seamless financial control.

Through this strategic partnership, the bank’s customers can now access a range of affordable and comprehensive Singlife insurance plans directly within the UNO app, which include the following:

Cash for medical costs: This product provides financial coverage for hospitalization and 125 critical conditions, ensuring that individuals and families can access quality healthcare without financial strain.

3-in-1 protection plan: This product provides affordable financial coverage against dengue, COVID-19 and accidents for as low as ?79/month. This gives meaningful coverage of up to ?750,000 to you and your family at an affordable cost.

Cash for income loss (accidents): This product provides monthly cash support of up to seven years in the event of income loss arising from death or disability due to accidents. This helps individuals and their loved ones maintain financial stability during challenging times.

Holistic financial solutions

This collaboration strengthens Singlife’s and Uno Digital Bank’s commitment to making financial protection products more accessible by reaching more audiences. Both companies aim to offer individuals holistic financial well-being, empowering them to make informed decisions that secure their future.

“Uno inspires to be at the leading edge of financial innovation and bring best-in-class products and services to the tens of millions of ordinary Filipinos who are served by the traditional banks. The access to products and services is expected to help them improve their life by offering them flexibility, convenience, personalization and control. Our partnership with Singlife will serve a significant step towards achieving our mission,” Kalidas Ghose, chairman of Uno Digital Bank, shared.

“Uno is on a mission to provide one trusted platform to meet your entire life’s financial needs. This means one place that allows you to save, borrow, transact, protect and invest. We have already started our journey in offering multiple options to our customers to save, borrow and transact in the past years and we are very excited to introduce the phase of protect and to take the first step with Singlife Philippines. With this partnership we are one step closer to making a holistic experience for our customers,” Manish Bhai, president and CEO of Uno Digital Bank, added.

Singlife’s products are now available on the Uno app. Download the app at https://unobank.onelink.me/kSCw/c9klm1bm.

To learn more about Singlife Philippines, visit www.singlife.com.ph. For more information about Uno Digital Bank, visit https://uno.bank.

