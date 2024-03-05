Turf Residences by SM Development Corp. (SMDC) celebrated its Grand Launch at the Lanson Place Grand Ballroom, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City on Feb. 20, 2024, marking a new era in sophisticated suburban living.

Turf Residences redefines the concept of home, elevating from a mere dwelling to become a sanctuary for personal growth and self-expression. Aimed at young professionals, couples, and families in Laguna, this premier residential enclave is poised to cater to the needs and aspirations of those seeking a more relaxed and suburban home without sacrificing its access to Metro Manila.

With its location being accessible to both Biñan and Santa Rosa in Laguna, Turf Residences offers more than just a residential space; it is a launchpad for passions and pursuits. The thoughtfully designed spaces and amenities cater to diverse interests, seamlessly integrating fitness, wellness, creativity, and entertainment into everyday life.

Turf Residences invites you to step into a world of boundless possibilities, where a fresh chapter of life awaits. Nestled in a prestigious neighborhood across Brentville International Community, Turf Residences offers affordable, top-notch suburban living, infusing sophistication, elegance, and a sense of distinction into daily life.

Adding to the allure is the proximity to the SM Santa Rosa Lifestyle Complex — a mere 5-minute drive away from the property — providing seamless connectivity to neighboring provinces and the vibrant metropolis of Manila. Turf Residences acts as a gateway to endless shopping, dining, and entertainment options, enriching the lives of its residents.

This isn’t just a home; it’s an exclusive, private, and premium community that fills you with pride. The emotional connection goes beyond ownership — it’s a feeling of belonging, self-discovery, and distinction. Welcome to Turf Residences, where modern comfort meets convenience, and your sanctuary becomes your stage to flourish.

From invigorating exercise spaces to bustling shopping centers, serene parks, and a vibrant community, Turf Residences invites you to find your place, your new tribe. This is not just an address; it’s your sanctuary, your playground, your community.

Welcome home to Turf Residences — My Home, My Turf.

Watch the highlights video of the Grand Launch here: https://www.facebook.com/TheOfficialSMDC/posts/pfbid02EMHLn8KBYBb4YDMCWx9Fqs49sBY5ie536e9WXoSMvG5fYMf8UXEKMwMH3qfQQpw1l.

To know more about Turf Residences, follow SMDC on its official Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok accounts, or visit the SMDC website.

