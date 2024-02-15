Explore the pulse of Pasay-Parañaque like never before!

The Department of Tourism (DOT) recently launched the latest stop of the Hop-On Hop-Off (HOHO) tour, the Entertainment Hub, opening the door to vibrant attractions within Entertainment City in one go. Promising diverse areas of Pasay and Paranaque, featuring modern complexes, bustling nightlife, and cultural landmarks, the HOHO tour offers tourists an exploration of these areas with multiple designated bus stops, including the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Main Drop-Off, MOA Music Hall Drop-Off, SMX Convention Center, and Luxe Duty Free. The adventure starts on Feb. 16 from 2 to 11 PM, Tuesdays to Sundays.

1 of 4

“We take immense pride in being a part of this innovative venture. This signifies our commitment to creating memorable experiences and fostering a deeper connection between our guests and the dynamic cities we proudly call home,” said Tan in his speech.

The Metro-Manila Hop-on Hop-off, Travel by Hub, a collaboration between DOT-National Capital Region (NCR) and private stakeholders, provides a convenient and contactless travel experience. Strategically located hubs across Metro Manila offer guided tours to selected destinations, mirroring initiatives seen in global cities like New York, London, Madrid, and Singapore.

Guests have the convenience of checking the bus schedule and purchasing tickets through the “Philippine Hop-On Hop-Off” mobile app, accessible on both Google Play and the Apple Store.

Download the app and hop into new adventures in the Entertainment City, including the SM MOA Complex.

To know more about SM Supermalls’ government-related activities, visit www.smsupermalls.com or visit @SMSupermalls on social media.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.