SM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan (6th from right) and Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Frasco (6th from left), along with partners including (from L-R): Positive Exposure Chief Executive Officer Marinel Lee, Parqal Head of Special Projects Mannix Melencion, Okada Manila Director for Corporate Marketing and Communications Victor Galzote, DOT-National Capital Region (NCR) Regional Director Sharlene Batin, Tourism Promotions Board Chief Operating Officer Marga Nograles, Ayala Corporation Executive Director Mariana Zobel de Ayala, Pasay City Acting Vice Mayor Joey Calixto Isidro Jr., Tourism Congress of the Philippines President Roberto Zozobrado, SMX Convention Center Vice President Michael Albana, City of Dreams Director for Sales and Marketing Jenny Santillan, and Solaire Resort Vice President for Hotel Operations Marimil Ermita, raise a toast at the inauguration of the DOT’s Hop-On Hop-Off (HOHO) newest stop, the Entertainment Hub, held recently at the SM Mall of Asia.

Explore the pulse of Pasay-Parañaque like never before!

The Department of Tourism (DOT) recently launched the latest stop of the Hop-On Hop-Off (HOHO) tour, the Entertainment Hub, opening the door to vibrant attractions within Entertainment City in one go. Promising diverse areas of Pasay and Paranaque, featuring modern complexes, bustling nightlife, and cultural landmarks, the HOHO tour offers tourists an exploration of these areas with multiple designated bus stops, including the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Main Drop-Off, MOA Music Hall Drop-Off, SMX Convention Center, and Luxe Duty Free. The adventure starts on Feb. 16 from 2 to 11 PM, Tuesdays to Sundays.

“We take immense pride in being a part of this innovative venture. This signifies our commitment to creating memorable experiences and fostering a deeper connection between our guests and the dynamic cities we proudly call home,” said Tan in his speech.

Inspired by international hop-on-hop-off (HOHO) tours, the Philippines showcases the cities of Pasay, Paranaque, Makati, and Manila, with a dedicated mobile app providing essential travel info, supporting guided tours, enabling cashless payments, offering real-time Global Positioning System (GPS) bus tracking, and presenting details on hotels, dining, and local attractions.

The Metro-Manila Hop-on Hop-off, Travel by Hub, a collaboration between DOT-National Capital Region (NCR) and private stakeholders, provides a convenient and contactless travel experience. Strategically located hubs across Metro Manila offer guided tours to selected destinations, mirroring initiatives seen in global cities like New York, London, Madrid, and Singapore.

Guests have the convenience of checking the bus schedule and purchasing tickets through the “Philippine Hop-On Hop-Off” mobile app, accessible on both Google Play and the Apple Store.

Download the app and hop into new adventures in the Entertainment City, including the SM MOA Complex.

