On Jan. 30, 2024, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) issued a Certificate of Finality to end almost 40 years of legal battles between landowner Roxas & Company, Inc. (RCI) and the recognized and qualified farmer Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs). RCI owns 2,941 hectares of land in Nasugbu, Batangas that was placed under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Law (CARL).

The DAR’s Consolidated Order dated Dec. 29, 2023, which became final and executory on Jan. 27, 2024, will transfer the 2,941 hectares into one title and segregated the same into two equal shares after deducting portions already resolved with finality in favor of RCI, as per the compromise agreement reached with the farmer beneficiaries in 2023. The 50-50 sharing arrangement between RCI and the ARBs is a win-win for both parties as it resulted in apportioning 1,322 hectares to each party.

The DAR considered the 1999 Supreme Court decision which became final and executory as early as April 11, 2000, declaring null and void its proceedings that led to the issuance of the Certificate of Land Ownership Awards (CLOA). The SC ruling established that the ARBs are mere holders in trust of the properties for the rightful owners of the same.

The DAR further explained that the 50-50 compromise sharing arrangement reached is fair, logical, and in consonance with social justice.

As a result, RCI secured ownership rights totaling 1,619 hectares, consisting of 1,322 hectares for its 50% share and an additional 297 hectares for areas previously recovered due to cases already resolved in its favor. The Company is currently updating its masterplan for the long-term development of its landbank in light of various residential, commercial, and industrial opportunities that may now be activated resulting from the settlement of these legal issues. RCI’s land portfolio will also benefit from previously announced power and road network investments as well as a number of eco-tourism related plans of other well established real estate developers in the area.

RCI will also receive just compensation for the properties that will be awarded by DAR to the ARBs. This will be based on a formula that equitably remunerates the Company based on various factors that include verifiable land values in the localities.

