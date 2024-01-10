For his contributions in the promoting energy efficiency and conservation, Meralco Power Academy (MPA) Program Research and Development Director Engr. Eugenio F. Araullo was recognized by the Department of Energy (DOE) as the sole recipient of the Energy Efficiency Excellence (EEE) Award under the Certified Energy Auditor subcategory in this year’s EEE Awards.

The EEE Awards, held annually as part of the National Energy Consciousness Month, recognizes members of from the public and private sectors including institutions, buildings, and individuals who demonstrate outstanding energy management practices.

Engr. Araullo, an electrical engineer with over 30 years of professional experience, has constantly demonstrated quality energy audit in various sectors here and abroad. His expertise spans various fields such as process excellence, supply chain, information technology, renewable energy, power economics, energy management, and people development.