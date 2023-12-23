Rooftop Solar is increasingly becoming a popular energy efficiency solution among many businesses – and for good reason.

Investing in Rooftop Solar packs a lot of benefits such as a potential to lower electricity bills by 10-15% depending on your business’ load profile, load consumption, and local electricity rates. Minimal care is also required, with preventive maintenance needed roughly twice a year. The rooftop solar technology is also getting better and more efficient, so the panels are more durable and last longer. The unit’s expected lifespan is over 25 years, so you’ll get your money’s worth.

Most importantly, investing in a Rooftop Solar solution lowers your carbon footprint. Harnessing renewable energy for your business is great for the environment. Beyond efficiency and cost savings, this decision to invest in clean and green energy benefits not just your business but also your whole community. You are contributing to lowering the country’s overall carbon emissions.

With all these benefits in mind, it’s no wonder more and more businesses are considering investing in this technology, but how do you know if your business is the right fit for it?

Here are 4 initial questions you can ask your team to see if Rooftop Solar is the next best step for your business:

1. What are your consistent business operation hours?

Since Rooftop Solar harnesses energy from the sun, your business has to match solar productivity hours which is between 6 in the morning and 6 at night.

It’s also important to note that the load requirement has to be consistent to be compatible with Rooftop Solar – meaning your consumption is 7 days a week and steady on an annual basis. It’s also important that there are no extended seasonal declines.

If your business productive hours match that timeframe and you have a consistent load requirement, then, Rooftop Solar can be a good option for you.

2. How much are you paying for your electricity bills?

Another factor that can determine whether Rooftop Solar can be a great step for your business is to study your previous electricity bills. If the rates are already flying through the roof, it’s a good idea to opt for Rooftop Solar to curb the costs for your business. Not only will it result in greater efficiency, but it also has potential for big cost savings for you in the long run.

3. Do you have enough roof space and structural support for the Rooftop Solar panels?

It’s critical to examine the condition of your current roof to see if there is ample space and structural support for the solar rooftop panels. You will need to assess factors such as the age and condition of your roof, its material, shape and size, among other things. It is advisable to get professional advice in this assessment from a trusted energy partner.

4. What are your sustainability goals?

Many companies and organizations nowadays are becoming more conscious about their environmental impact. Investing in Rooftop Solar can greatly help your business reach your specific sustainability and decarbonization goals and effectively lower your overall carbon footprint.

It’s important to connect with a trusted energy partner when it comes to Rooftop Solar.

After asking yourself these questions above, you will then have a rudimentary understanding if your business is a good fit for Rooftop Solar. However, in order to fully check the viability of this technology for your business, it’s critical to have the help of a reliable energy partner such as First Gen Corporation to get clear guidance on next steps.

First Gen is a known leading producer of 100% Clean and Green energy with a diverse portfolio of zero-coal energy sources such as geothermal, solar, hydro, wind, and natural gas. Aside from being a clean energy champion, First Gen, through Pi Energy Inc., also offers integrated energy products and solutions such as Rooftop Solar to businesses and communities who want maximum productivity and efficiency in their operations, all while lowering their costs and reducing their carbon footprint.

First Gen, through Pi Energy, is a reliable energy partner through every step of the process because they can provide assessment of viability of Rooftop Solar for your business, construction of units, installation, and even maintenance of Rooftop Solar. They are a specialized one-stop energy solutions provider that can help you maximize the technology’s value for your business and also help you with needed requirements for its installation.

Investing in energy efficiency solutions such as Rooftop Solar opens your business to a lot of potential benefits in cost savings and operational efficiency. It is a great opportunity to optimize readily-available energy sources but most importantly, it’s an investment toward a cleaner and greener Philippines. By being more energy-efficient and investing in renewable energy, you are contributing toward the fight for a decarbonized and regenerative future for this generation and the next.

