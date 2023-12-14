Through a Retail Electricity Supply Agreement, the partnership allows ACEN RES to support GABC’s pivot towards more sustainable practices by procuring renewable energy from ACEN’s diverse set of solar and geothermal assets, potentially avoiding 2,540 metric tons of carbon emissions equivalent to around 552 cars off the road per year.

GABC, the company behind famous fashion brands Penshoppe, OXGN, ForMe, Memo, Regatta, and BOCU, switched to ACEN RES under the government’s Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) program as mandated by the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA).

RCOA empowers customers with a minimum average monthly demand of 500 kilowatts to directly purchase electricity from licensed retail electricity suppliers such as ACEN RES. Such initiative likewise aligns with GABC’s long-term sustainability roadmap.

The retail group has carefully endeavored to implement greener practices and technology throughout its headquarters and facilities, as well as across its supply chain and operations. Similarly, through its corporate social responsibility program, Get Up, GABC has already commenced some of its sustainability practices in partnership with the likes of Plastic Credit Exchange.

Alice Liu, president of Golden ABC Inc., shared that Environment is one of the company’s CSR pillars: “We have been doing several initiatives, from forest planting to removing plastic packaging from our stores, from using biodegradable polybags to creating environmentally sustainable fashion collections, and many more.”

“As the business expands, our power needs for our day-to-day operations grow too. Switching to renewable energy is a natural choice so we can continue serving our customers while we take care of the planet. We are in this for the long haul, and fittingly, Stewardship is a core value of The Penshoppe Group. Our partnership with ACEN RES will help us do our part in securing a good future for the next generations,” she added.

To date, some of the group’s green milestones include its commitment to ensuring 80% recovery of waste by December 2028, the groundbreaking of its forthcoming solar-powered facility, conserving 1 million gallons worth of water by converting to recycled water for flushing, using sustainably sourced materials (including PET bottles) and less water for some of its garments, and shifting to 100% sustainable packaging.