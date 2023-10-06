With Robinsons Land Corporation’s impressive tally of 14 category wins and four Highly Commended citations at the 11th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, it’s no surprise that the Gokongwei Group’s real estate development arm was crowned as the Best Developer in the Philippines for the second year in a row.

Aside from the company’s extensive portfolio of commercial and residential properties, hotels and resorts, and integrated developments, Robinsons Offices – one of the leading providers for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies in the country – particularly played an important role in RLC’s back-to-back “Best Developer” triumph at this year’s awards.

Best Office Development

Held each year, the PropertyGuru Philippine Property Awards recognize outstanding real estate developers and developments, setting the benchmark for excellence in the real estate sector.

“In the Best Office Development category, Robinsons Offices earned the judges’ vote for GBF Centers 1 and 2, a premier office building development featuring twin 30-story towers in RLC’s Bridgetowne Destination Estate,” shares Robinsons Offices Senior Vice President and Business Unit General Manager, Jericho P. Go. Mr. Go adds that ushering in the future of workspaces in the country, GBF Centers 1 and 2 embody sophistication, sustainability, and functionality. Their eye-catching design, dominated by geometric sheets of reflective glass, bring a refreshing visual element to the fast-changing C5 IT corridor.

With the return of on-site work and the continuous expansion of companies, particularly of BPOs, GBF Centers 1 and 2 are well-poised to serve as catalysts for economic growth, reflective of Robinsons Offices commitment to job generation and strengthening economic opportunities.

Mr. Go shares that it also recognizes that economic development doesn’t have to come at the price of sustainability. In line with RLC’s sustainability goals, the office development is equipped with a rainwater collection facility and LED lights, minimizing the structure’s environmental impact. With the installation of bicycle racks and electric charging stations for electric vehicles, it also helps the community it serves to easily make more sustainable lifestyle choices.

Best BPO Office Development

Cybergate Iloilo Towers 1 and 2, located in Pavia, Iloilo, stand as prime examples of innovation, sustainability, and paying homage to the local community. Why Pavia? Mr. Go states that Pavia is a fast- developing municipality, just north of the bustling Iloilo City while having better accessibility to the airport. Here, RLC has developed Grade A office buildings that are meticulously designed to cater to the dynamic needs of multinational, BPO, IT, and even traditional companies.

Cybergate Iloilo’s design prioritizes efficiency, boasting unobstructed column-free office floor plates, allowing tenants to maximize space and therefore be able to implement more efficient office designs. It also promotes inclusivity and accessibility with its gender-sensitive facilities including toilets, ramps, and elevators. The architectural brilliance extends to the exterior, showcasing curtain wall glass with aluminum accents to reflect Iloilo’s remarkable progress. The interiors, meanwhile, pay homage to the city’s rich heritage, drawing inspiration from local textiles like Hablon and its vibrant Dinagyang Festival.

Beyond its thoughtful design, Cybergate Iloilo represents Robinsons Offices’ commitment to provincial development, easing urban congestion through reverse migration, and creating local employment opportunities. This not only enriches the local economy but also aligns with a broader vision—a future where every Filipino can thrive within their own borders, eliminating the need to seek opportunities abroad. Through these efforts, Robinsons Offices does its part to ensure that families can prosper and communities can flourish, right here at home.

Best Green Development (Highly Commended)

Nestled along Pearl Drive in Ortigas Center, Robinsons Offices’ Cyber Omega, a PEZA-registered prime office development, is an ideal choice for businesses thanks to its prime location near a university and a thriving residential and commercial community.

Earning a “Highly Commended” citation in the PropertyGuru Award’s Best Green Development category, Cyber Omega takes pride in its commitment to sustainability and energy conservation. Its resource-efficient design and green building features, such as precast panels and energy-efficient windows, have led to reductions of 24% in energy costs, 55% in water, and 50% in materials’ embodied energy, helping Cyber Omega attain EDGE-certified status. More than just numbers, these savings in power, water, and embodied energy is enough to cover 11 football fields, power 400 Philippine households annually, provide clean water to more than 17 million Filipinos for a year, and fill up about 24,000 cars. EDGE, or Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies, is an internationally recognized green building certification system created by the International Finance Corp., a member of the World Bank Group, for a measurable approach to sustainability.

Complementing its green design, the building prioritizes adaptability and operational efficiency with flexible large, column-free tenant spaces while ensuring accessibility for Persons with Disabilities (PWD). The