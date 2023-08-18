Arthaland hosted a celebration at the Arthaland Century Pacific Tower, the world’s first building to be certified as EDGE Zero Carbon by the International Finance Corporation, the private sector arm of the World Bank, for the first batch of five talented students who completed the intensive 240 hours of training under its Professional Green Building Training Program. The program was done in partnership with the National University, which considers sustainability its leading advocacy.

Designed for aspiring green building professionals, the 6-week program offered hands-on experience in sustainable project work guided by Arthaland’s sustainability experts. The students gained valuable insights into project design, construction, and post-construction phases using Arthaland’s multi-awarded and multi-certified green residential and office developments as the backdrop for a comprehensive skill set.

“Our Green Building Training Program was born from a clear goal – recognizing education’s vital role in nurturing professionals who consider sustainable design as the norm, not a luxury. The demand for young minds committed to sustainability has never been greater,” said Oliver L. Chan, ARTHALAND Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer.

One student in particular, Ms. Jomabel Baguio showed promise as a future green leader, and received a full scholarship from Arthaland for her final academic year at the National University College of Architecture. “Through this training, I’ve gained a deep understanding of how sustainability works, transcending certifications and code requirements, but also the importance of creating a legacy of mindful stewardship for current and future generations,” said Ms. Baguio.

“Our optimism resonates with the notion that this program merely marks the beginning of Arthaland’s journey in nurturing prospective experts in the realm of sustainability,” said Dean Chona Ponce. “Notably, our students have been bestowed a remarkable advantage for their future.”

This program responds to the increasing need for professionals versed in sustainability, driven by the surge in green job opportunities. As the world shifts towards eco-conscious practices, Arthaland and National University’s partnership ensures that the architects of tomorrow are not only proficient designers but also propels them into fulfilling careers as stewards of a greener future.

Arthaland stands for more than just constructing buildings; it builds legacies with sustainability at its core. Every residential and commercial project it undertakes is certified as sustainable by international and local bodies. As pioneers of green, healthy, and net-zero buildings, it understands the urgency of advancing its efforts to create sustainable spaces.

For more information about Arthaland and the Professional Green Building Training Program, call +63 917 772 7842, e-mail ask@arthaland.com, or visit www.arthaland.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld's sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld's audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website.

