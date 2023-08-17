Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology is becoming the norm for businesses following the move of tech giants such as Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to modernize communication. The real estate Industry in the Philippines, being one of the key drivers of the economy, is now taking advantage of these technologies, moving forward in their digital transformation journey to better serve the country.

Property giant Megaworld, which introduced live-work-play townships in the Philippines in the late 90s by launching Eastwood City, is strengthening its foothold at the forefront of innovation in real estate by embracing technology to elevate the customer experience. Sharing a common goal to utilize digital innovation as a business enabler, Megaworld joins hands with Globe Business and Zoom to transform communication.

“Communication holds a paramount significance for Globe, having our roots as a telco. But now that we’ve become a TechCo, or tech company, we understand the need for digital tools that work together in an ecosystem, which is what Zoom provides,” said KD Dizon, Head of Globe Business. “By enabling industries, such as real estate through this partnership with Megaworld, we can help shape the future and achieve more things in service of the Filipino people.”

Megaworld has redefined the business of real estate in the Philippines by creating vibrant and dynamic townships that integrate residential condominiums, offices, hotels, and lifestyle malls for their communities. As the real estate development arm of the Andrew Tan-led Alliance Global Group, Inc. (AGI), Megaworld has consistently shaped the nation’s urban landscape.

“Megaworld is now venturing into a new chapter of sustaining our business with technology as a valuable enabler. As a company, our purpose has always been to create ecosystems where people and our partners, particularly our clients, can grow as we elevate their customer experience,” said Lino Victorioso Jr., Head of Corporate Financial Services Group for Megaworld. “With this collaboration with Globe Business and Zoom, we intend to do just that as we fulfill our mission of uplifting lives, impacting society, and helping shape the nation.”

With the Zoom Phone licenses provided by Globe Business, Megaworld’s employees have access to modernized and reliable communication tools. This solution enables enterprises to enjoy numerous benefits, including obtaining a dedicated direct dial number for effortless two-way voice calling and facilitating smooth connections with partners and stakeholders.

Zoom expressed their excitement for this collaboration with the real estate industry. Zoom has evolved into an all-in-one intelligent collaboration platform designed to support limitless human connection that empowers modern collaboration and elevates the customer experience. “We are committed to helping our customers streamline their communication processes and reimagine their employee and customer experience,” Xav Desmet, Asia Enterprise Sales Head said. “We are delighted to team up with Globe Business and Megaworld to help shape the real estate industry in the Philippines by leveraging the unified platform experience provided by Zoom and its ecosystem.”

This collaboration is an important step in helping the Real Estate Industry embrace digital transformation. This aligns with Globe’s dedication to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically UN SDG No. 9, which emphasizes the importance of innovation as a driver of economic growth and development.

Partner with Globe Business today to utilize Zoom. Check their website for more information or contact your Globe Business Account Manager.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.