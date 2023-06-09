Whether with big brands or as “nanopreneurs” managing their small shops, Lazada provides sellers with an online marketplace to set up and expand their business in the digital space.

With Lazada’s curated solutions and campaigns, entrepreneurs are supported in growing their business and offering their customers the best value and convenience.

Pauline Castro, head of traffic strategy at Lazada Philippines, shared that the e-commerce platform continuously listens to its sellers to understand their needs and finds the best solutions to help them make the most of their investment.

“We act as their business partners, providing uncompromised service to our sellers with our wealth of tools and programs which enable their growth and success on the platform.” Ms. Castro said.

Lazada continues to nurture its growing community of sellers by supporting them in three areas: technology, people, and marketing solutions and mechanisms.

“The balance of these three will position our sellers to break through the market,” Ms. Castro said.

Technologies empower sellers right from the start of their business journey with Lazada. With the help of data-driven marketing and operating tools, Lazada helps sellers gain insights about their buyers, which eventually could open opportunities for their growth. And when sellers eventually decide to expand their businesses, Lazada’s Business Advisor serves as their guide to the emerging opportunities to leverage.

Lazada also understands that having help from people is valuable. Hence, it builds a strong interpersonal bond with its sellers, giving them service, advice, and programs that can support them to succeed.

Lazada holds several engagement programs for sellers and it provides a training portal that provides high-quality on-demand educational content, which help sellers better manage their business.

In addition, account managers also directly reach out to sellers to provide hypercare support. Having a holistic understanding of their customers, the team gives sellers invaluable advice that could help address their pain points and allow them to grow even more.

“We take inspiration from these conversations and relationships to keep evolving and developing the technology. We make sure we are able to respond to whatever our sellers need to grow and accelerate,” Ms. Castro said.

Lazada also continues to drive innovations to enhance the shopping experience, allowing its sellers to reach more customers. These include mechanics such as fast and free shipping, cashback, and their newest personal shopper, LazzieChat.

Just recently launched, LazzieChat is an e-commerce chatbot that merges Lazada’s AI technology and platform with the language capabilities of OpenAI and ChatGPT. LazzieChat is able to have a natural conversation with shoppers and share personalized product recommendations, which in turns enhances discoverability for the products sold by sellers in the platform.

Moreover, Lazada is excited to offer bigger and better campaigns, starting with the Lazada 6.6 Wow Sulitpid Sale.

“Mega campaigns play a vital role in driving success for our sellers. It’s also our way of signaling to our sellers that we continue to invest in their growth and we want them to sustain their momentum and succeed for the rest of the year. And 6.6 is just the beginning,” Ms. Castro said.

Lazada further delivers the best prices and online shopping experience during the 6.6 Wow Sulitipid Sale, which will run from June 6 to 8, with an extended sale from June 9 to 11.

Several sellers can testify to how their businesses have continued to thrive in the online marketplace Lazada provides.

Among these entrepreneurs is Ivlyvyn Fabia of Lebzyd.ph, a clothing store that she and her husband opened in Lazada. Pursuing entrepreneurship on the online platform gave her access to a wider market while having the flexibility to balance business and family life.

Mars Kaw, the entrepreneur behind the hardware shop Buildmate, is also among the sellers who found success through Lazada. In spite of the initial challenges in selling on the platform in 2015, she tried to do online selling again with Lazada two years later, and later on became a Top Marketplace General Merchandise Seller and a Lazada Awards Hall of Famer.

Lazada regards sellers as the heart of the platform’s operations, through which customers keep coming back to the platform to experience. Backed by an efficient end-to-end fulfilment ecosystem and coupled by its innovative tools to support the growth of sellers, Lazada continues to bridge sellers and customers and provide a superior experience on both ends.

If you’re considering beginning your journey as a Lazada seller, visit https://lzd.co/LazPHSSU. Signing-up is easy, and you can count on Lazada to support you in your entrepreneurship journey.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

