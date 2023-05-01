By Aian Guanzon

Global Dominion Financing, Inc. (GDFI) announced the winner of the #GoDreamerRafflePromo. Marielle Apan, 23 years old, won a Mitsubishi L300 (light truck for business) in March 2023.

The #GoDreamerRafflePromo was launched in October 2022 and ran until March 2023. It was open to all (except GDFI employees and their families), and the registration was online. The company’s aim was to further help families achieve their goals and dreams.

“Building and growing a business is not easy, but we hope that we can help make at least one business dream a reality through this promo,” said GDFI President & COO Patricia Poco-Palacios, pertaining to her vision in line with having a light truck as a prize for the raffle promo.

In a short interview with James Deakin, the program host & brand ambassador of GDFI, Ms. Apan shared that it was her first time winning in a raffle promo. The draw was done in the presence of a DTI representative and with Global Dominion’s business development officers.

“Thank you GDFI!,” Ms. Apan said, adding, “Keep it up. Super ganda na ng mga programs and for sure in the future marami pa yan.”

Businesses avail GDFI products to get/add a car or truck (Financing), or get immediate cash (Sangla OR/CR). Visit gdfi.com.ph for more info about GDFI.

