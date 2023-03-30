Start your mobile photography journey and get the pocket studio of your dreams with the latest addition to vivo’s premium lineup, The Aura Portrait Master, vivo V27e. The dream mobile partner of every selfie enthusiast, filmmaker and multitasker, this stylish and lightweight phone strikes a perfect balance between the capabilities of a reliable camera and the features of an all-around smartphone.

Get this game-changing phone on any vivo kiosks and concept stores nationwide now for PHP16,999!

All your photography essentials in one device

Driven by the desire to keep innovating and elevating the youth’s smartphone experience, vivo came up with a concept for a ring light to replace the usual flash and solve common photography issues such as overexposure and compromised night shots caused by bright, unfiltered camera flash. The Aura Portrait Algorithm is a vivo-exclusive innovation that softens the subject’s features and gives them a warm, luminous skin, yielding results comparable to professional portraits done in studios.

Night portraits with the vivo V27e are more vivid and detailed, making the subject shine in the middle of the dark backdrop. The vivo V27e packs a hybrid EIS + OIS Dual Ultra-Stabilization feature which guarantees effortlessly stable photographs and videos each time. The vivo V27e also has a 32MP HD selfie camera and 64MP OIS Ultra Sensing rear camera – all harmoniously creating a seamless, professional camera experience for you.

Seize the content creator momentum and create your own vlogs with V27e’s vlog movie 3.0 feature which guides you throughout the entire vlogging process from pre production prep to shooting and editing. Making film-grade vlogs is likewise a breeze with the smartphone’s built-in film tone templates, frames and stickers.

Easily edit videos, insert text, or add filters and themes with on-screen tips and instructions even while recording, so you don’t end up with unusable footage and wasted time. With all these innovative specs paired with your creativity, nothing can stop you from being the content creator you’ve always wanted to be!

Top of the line or never mind

No, a smartphone is not just a device for sending and receiving messages, taking pictures and videos, and setting alarms and calendar schedules. It is a fashion statement as much as a digital tool for school, work and other creative pursuits.

Inspired by Bauhaus design philosophy, the new vivo V27 series exudes minimalism and elegance but with emphasis on function. The compact camera layout further gives the phone an elegant yet simple vibe — a refreshing take from the bigger, more extravagant camera arrangements in other phones.

Download all your school and work files for review with ease with the vivo V27e’s 256GB storage. Powered by vivo Extended RAM 3.0 technology with 8GB+ up to 8GB extended RAM, the vivo V27e delivers a smooth and seamless performance throughout the day. Scrolling through your phone screen is also made even easier with its upgraded 120Hz refresh rate.

Start your journey with the #AuraPortraitMaster

No more “sana all” moments for you as this premium smartphone with 66W FastCharge technology and 4,600mAh battery is about to be yours at a special price. Turn your photography and vlogging dreams into a reality and be #TheAuraPortraitMaster with the vivo V27e.

Seize this amazing offer from vivo and get this ultra-handy and reliable device for only Php 16,999! Visit any of vivo’s offline stores nationwide or vivo’s official website, Shopee, Lazada and TikTok to avail.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.