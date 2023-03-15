<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The liver is an essential organ that carries out vital tasks: producing key proteins that help digest fat; storing essential vitamins and minerals; and breaking down the food we eat. This, as Dr. Kieron Lim of Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore stresses, is why a healthy lifestyle is important to keep this organ in good condition.

For inquiries, please contact Mount Elizabeth Hospital’s patient assistance centre located at G/F-B, Marco Polo Hotel, Meralco Avenue and Sapphire Street, Ortigas Center, Pasig City 1600, e-mail manila.ph@parkwaypantai.com or call 0917-526-7576. Follow them at facebook.com/MountElizabethHospitalsSGPhilippinesOffice.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.