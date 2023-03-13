BingoPlus held its first-ever BingoPlus Night on March 4 at the Grand Hyatt Manila for the celebration of its first-year anniversary in the industry since its launch in 2022. Celebrity brand endorsers, Luis Manzano and Maine Mendoza were present to support the event.

BingoPlus Night was a celebration of glitz and glam. The red carpet happened at 6:30 in the evening. Viva artists such as Bella Padilla, Sam Concepcion, and Kim Molina among other artists walked the red carpet, which was simultaneously live on the official Facebook page of Viva and BingoPlus. Moreover, the main event kicked off at around 09:30 in the evening and it was sizzled with an opening act by Josh of SB19 with a song and dance number. Asia’s Song Bird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid serenaded the audience, Maine Mendoza who is named as the first female celebrity endorser of BingoPlus performed a dance number and last but not the least, the Unkabogable Vice Ganda surprised the guests with a song and dance number. The event was aired live on TV5 and One PH.

Apart from this non-stop fun and entertainment, BingoPlus gave away 1 million worth of raffle prizes to all its supporters; two lucky winners of 25 million pesos during the Mega Jackpot round exclusively for the BingoPlus Night were announced; and lastly, BingoPlus donated 20 million pesos to BingoPlus Foundation, as a sign of give-back for the overwhelming love and support, which the brand received over the year.

Apart from the support from the fans and players, it is also important to sustain good relationship with pillars from the industry. Present during the wine toasting ceremony are Leisure & Resorts World Corporation (LRWC) Chairman Eusebio Tanco, LRWC Board of Directors Atty. Mardomeo Raymundo, Jr. and Atty. Jose Paras, LRWC President Andy Tsui, AB Leisure Exponent Inc. (ABLE) Chairman and CEO Elvis Chan, ABLE President Jasper Vicencio, GCash Enterprise and Public Sector Jose Reyes, Maya Philippines, Inc National Sales Head Rolando Conejos, Jr, Grab Ads Senior Client Partner Eiji Macasaet, FoodPanda Strategic Partnerships Head Eric Teotico, Huawei Country Head of Philippines Device Ecosystem Development Dept Ken Liang, PLDT President of International and Carrier Group Alfred Villarea, Globe Industry Head Gerald Yao, SM Senior Vice President of Marketing (SM Supermalls) Joaquin San Agustin, Limitless Head of E-Commerce Kenneth Charles Ocampo, FamilyMart Head of Merchandising Jonathan Alcazaren, Shopback Head Of Merchants Timothy Tuason, and Enravision Mediadonuts Country Head Annamarie Dy. BingoPlus won’t be able to reach this milestone if not because of the unending support from its comrades and allies from the industry.

BingoPlus is the first live-streaming bingo in the Philippines. You may visit www.bingoplus.com and download BingoPlus App for more details.

