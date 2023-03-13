Schneider Electric, a global specialist in digital transformation of energy management and automation, will host Innovation Day 2023 on March 28 at the Raffles Fairmont Hotel, Makati, with a simultaneous online broadcast.

The hybrid event will serve as a venue for industry leaders and key partners to discuss accelerating digital transformation and future-proofing enterprises through the adoption of intelligent sustainability solutions.

This year’s Innovation Day will feature a formidable line up of speakers, including Department of Energy (DOE) Undersecretary Rowena Cristina L. Guevara, Schneider Electric Philippines Country President Ireen Catane, Meralco First Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer Raymond Ravelo, and Aboitiz Power Chief Operating Officer for Distribution Utilities Anton Perdices.

The speakers will lead plenary sessions covering topics such as ensuring a sustainable future through amplified digitization; establishing net-zero data center operations and buildings; and smart factories as drivers for sustainable manufacturing.

The one-day event will also feature a panel discussion that centers on addressing sustainable energy and digitization challenges in the Philippines. Speakers will tackle energy distribution, supply, transmission, and generation in the country; challenges in the power sector; and how Schneider Electric has taken steps in the promotion of energy efficiency and sustainability through its solutions.

“We are witnessing social and environmental upheavals globally, and these changes are accelerating. Today’s energy crisis is already bringing higher costs, uncertainty in global supply chains, and tremendous impact across industries and communities. Now more than ever, it is crucial for companies to rethink who they are and what they do to ensure future resilience,” said Catane.

She added that remaining competitive in the current business environment and creating a more sustainable world involves “going all-in on digitization and rethinking the way we operate and do business.”

However, she emphasized that everything companies need to accelerate their transition to digital and electric energy is already available.

To gain a better understanding and deeper appreciation for what Schneider Electric does and how it impacts multiple industries, attendees are encouraged to visit the hub.

Available both onsite and virtually, the hub allows participants to explore Schneider Electric’s extensive portfolio of products and solutions; discover the latest innovations; and learn about the company’s story, values, and commitment to sustainable innovation. This year’s hub offers three unique experiences: the Data Centers of the Future; the Grids of the Future; and Buildings of the Future.

Schneider Electric’s annual Innovation Day gathers industry leaders around the globe to discuss the planet’s most pressing energy concerns. In 2022, the event explored how software and technologies are making the digital world a reality across homes, buildings, data centers, industry, and infrastructure.

Limited slots available.

Register for Schneider Electric’s Innovation Day 2023 here: Virtual Registration

