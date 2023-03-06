There are few things in the world more powerful than friendship. Truly, the bond among like-minded men and women lasts a lifetime, but even more so when the brotherhood and sisterhood is forged by a collective spirit of selfless service.

Such are the ties that bind Alpha Phi Omega—one of the largest premier service-oriented organizations in the world. Founded in December 16, 1925 in the United States, and with over half a million alumni members across the globe, APO seeks “to develop leadership, promote friendship, and provide service to humanity.”

In the Philippines, APO La Salle was founded on February 27, 1972. Over the years, it takes pride in nurturing well-rounded and successful members of the organization belonging not only in the business community but in other sectors and industries such as the academe, military, and the government.

In celebration of its 51st founding anniversary, the chapter celebrates its legacy not only by looking back on half a century of molding exemplary men and women out of Green Archers, but also by further strengthening its present foothold in the society and forging the future through its cardinal principles of leadership, friendship, and service.

1 of 3

More than its individual members, APO La Salle revels in its collective achievements. Its ubiquitous presence representing all strata of life have been dedicated to the development and uplifting of impoverished communities here and abroad. Services conducted by the organization include community development and rehabilitation, calamity drives, medical-dental missions, and tutoring, among others.

For its 50+1 Anniversary, APO La Salle spearheaded a slew of humanitarian projects this February, aimed at effecting positive changes in communities in Morong, Bataan. Over a hundred of its members graced the event coming home from different parts of the globe such as the US, Canada, Middle East, and Australia. Morong Mayor Cynthia Estanislao was also present in all of the events, marking the Morong LGU’s collaboration with APO La Salle for the latter’s Pawikan conservation project.

First on the lineup was an Artesian Wells Project, which was primed to provide a sustainable water supply system for communities in Morong, Bataan. This was done in conjunction with a feeding program and a slipper donation drive.

They also undertook the aforementioned Pawikan conservation project, which will protect and boost the dwindling population of the endangered sea turtles—majestic creatures that keep seagrass beds healthy and thriving for the entire local marine biome. As members took part in freeing bales of hatchlings, the chapter recognized the support needed in this kind of initiative to help save our ecosystem.

These ventures are only a handful of the ways APO La Salle has offered its kindness and generosity to the community. The organization is consistently driven towards philanthropic work in order to serve and give back to communities. To empower its members in this endeavor, APO La Salle positively influences their growth, wellness, and development.

On such a commemorative event as its founding anniversary, the organization hopes to continue sharing the APO way of life and La Sallian altruism throughout the country for decades to come.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.