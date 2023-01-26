Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation (TLDC) is ushering in the new year with optimism.

In 2022, the company’s business recovery strategy along with continuous construction, innovation, and enhanced customer service have allowed it to surpass its business goals. This has led to the Company ending the year on a high note with key milestones and recognitions.

“Last year, we made sure that we were ready to ride the growth momentum that was anticipated from the reopening of the economy,” says TLDC CEO Tomas Lorenzo. “We remained bullish and focused on product delivery because we wanted to fulfill our promise to our stakeholders.”

Continuous growth

The Company inaugurated its premium residential development Torre Lorenzo Malate on Malvar Street in Manila. It also unveiled its newest model unit for a second residential tower in the integrated-use development Tierra Lorenzo Lipa in Batangas. In Davao, the company completed expansion of five-star accommodations and amenities at the Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort in the Davao Gulf.

A winning year

In 2022, Torre Lorenzo’s continued work towards its vision of elevating customers’ living experiences was recognized by various award-giving bodies.

Torre Lorenzo bagged the following distinctions at PropertyGuru’s Philippines Property Awards:

Best Boutique Developer

Best Resort Development for Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort

Highly Commended for Best Branded Residential Development for The Suites at Torre Lorenzo Malate

The Company was hailed as the Best Boutique Developer for its reputation, CSR initiatives, quality of projects, track record, innovation, and major achievements.

Torre Lorenzo was also recognized as one of HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work For in 2022. The Company was also a recipient of HR Asia’s Most Caring Companies Award 2022. Out of 185 Filipino companies that took part in HR Asia’s proprietary Total Engagement Assessment, only the top 35 companies were named as HR Asia’s Best Companies to work for in Asia 2022. From this roster, only six companies were given the Most Caring Companies Award 2022.

“Torre Lorenzo is an emergent developer, so we know that we have to work harder to attract and retain talent. Our committed work force helps us consistently design, build, and deliver products that are responsive to our customers’ needs,” says Lorenzo. “This recognition inspires us to continue our pursuit of the ideal work environment that yields positive results for our employees and stakeholders.”

Enabling communities

Side by side with its business growth, the Company also strengthened its community development initiatives. Torre Lorenzo donated an ambulance unit to the Municipality of Mabini in Davao de Oro in support of the local government’s efforts to provide better access to healthcare services in to the community. The Mabini town is home to Torre Lorenzo’s flagship leisure development, Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort.

TLDC COO Cathy Casares-Ko shares that the Company is committed to providing opportunities to empower and support the needs of host communities. “Beyond creating investment and financial value for our stakeholders, our success is reflected on how we are able to uplift the lives of our clients and employees, how we are able to contribute to the transformation of the communities where we operate in, and how we are able to protect the environment for the generations to come,” she says.

In Manila, Torre Lorenzo partnered with the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) for an art competition highlighting Manila City’s historic and cultural character. Winning murals will be displayed on the walls of its newest co-living residences, lyf.

The Company has various community development programs in its host communities that focus on providing livelihood, supporting access to education and health services, and protecting the environment.

A promising year ahead

Torre Lorenzo is poised to continue its growth trajectory in 2023. As a forward-thinking developer, the Company is excited to expand its portfolio in emerging urban areas outside Metro Manila.

This year, the Company is launching Crown Residences, its first condominium development in Davao. Situated in the integrated-use development Tierra Davao, the residential condo will be in the same vicinity as Dusit Thani Residence Davao and dusitD2. Plans to develop residential, office, and commercial spaces to cater to the growing economic sector of the Davao region are also underway.

Construction will also be in high-gear for its second residential tower in Tierra Lorenzo Lipa in Batangas. Offered for pre-selling, the second tower will have spacious studio units in addition to the 1BR and 2BR units reflecting the preferences of investors in the area. It will have an open-air roof deck lounge and herb garden.

The hip, co-living residences lyf will also open at Torre Lorenzo Malate. lyf is a one-of-a-kind accommodation to be managed by The Ascott Limited. As the first lyf property to open in Manila, its units will be complemented with IG-worthy, modern, and fresh interiors to give guests an avenue for socials, work, and creativity. Guests can indulge in innovative shared spaces for collaboration such as the connect lounge, social kitchen, laundromat, and fitness gym.

Likewise, The Suites is also slated to open this year. The upscale serviced residences will be managed by Ascott and offer a hassle-free investment opportunity with quarterly rental yields.

In Quezon City, Torre Lorenzo Loyola will be turned over on time and on spec.

“With our exciting projects and partnerships in the pipeline, we’re confident that 2023 will be an even stronger year for the Company,” says Lorenzo. “The worst of the pandemic is over. There’s a lot of economic activities in the market. While prices are still volatile, investors understand that real estate yields long-term growth and returns.”

For more information on TLDC and its portfolio of properties, visit www.torrelorenzo.com.

