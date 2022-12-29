As 2022 draws to a close, the Information Security Officers Group (ISOG) celebrates its milestones for the year. In 2022, the leading information security professional organization in the Philippines successfully implemented four cybersecurity forums, a Cybersecurity Excellence awarding ceremony, and community development initiatives including scholarship grants and rescue support donation.

In its mission to strengthen the country’s information security, ISOG held its METAVERSE I AM SECURE forum series in May, June, July, and September 2022. With the theme “Traversing Beyond the Cyberspace”, the four virtual forums brought together more than 2000 C-Suite attendees and over 450 local and global companies to discuss the most pressing issues and the latest solutions in the Metaverse.

In October 2022, ISOG held the first I Am Secure Cybersecurity Excellence Awards ceremony at the Shangri-La at the Fort. The event gave recognition to 20 outstanding Filipino cybersecurity experts with exceptional contributions in their respective roles as Chief Information Security Officer or Senior Head of Security; Chief Risk Officer or Risk Manager; Chief Information Officer or Technology Head; and Data Privacy Officer.

“Looking back at the milestones we made this year, 2022 is indeed a productive year for our organization. We are thankful for the support and participation of our members and partners for making our programs a success. We are also grateful that aside from achieving our objective of strengthening cybersecurity in our country, our group also carried out programs that help uplift the lives of our fellow Filipinos,” said ISOG President Archie Tolentino.

Alongside these cybersecurity programs, ISOG carried out initiatives that contribute to community development. Through its Balik Eskwela Program, ISOG provided scholarship grants to Manila Science High School Alumni Foundation Inc. The organization likewise donated school supplies such as printers, cleaners, and speakers to assist in the return of face-to-face classes of Leodegario Victorino Elementary School and Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo High School. Moreover, ISOG supported the Philippine Red Cross in its emergency humanitarian aid operations by donating two boats, several life vests, ropes, and floaters.

“We are very excited for 2023 as we are all set to carry out a new lineup of programs and activities that will bolster memberships, strengthen the shield and continue digital transformation. ISOG is looking forward to another meaningful year ahead as we continue securing the country’s digital landscape,” said ISOG Vice President Chito Jacinto.

For more details about ISOG, visit ISOG’s official website at www.isog-org.ph and socials at LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube Channel.

