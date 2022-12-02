In this age of pandemic, one of the most crucial aspects in the car-buying decision is safety—especially at a time when people are revenge-traveling and going back to face-to-face work and school.

And we’re not talking about your basic seatbelts, airbags, ABS, and crumple zones. We’re talking about features that will actively protect you and your loved ones by helping avoid or eliminate the risks that can lead to accidents. These are state-of-the-art smart features that will not only help prevent accidents before they happen, they actually help direct you away from situations that can lead to an accident.

Which is why CHERY Auto Philippines has loaded its new 7-seater midsized SUV, the Tiggo 8 PRO 1.6 Turbo, with no less than 12 Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS).

Rear Cross-Traffic Assist – RCTA alerts you when another vehicle is approaching you just as you reverse out of a parking space Blind Spot Detection – BSD notifies you if a vehicle is approaching your blind spots on either side of your car Autonomous Emergency Braking – AEB automatically activates the brakes once it detects an obstacle and doesn’t receive any braking inputs from the driver Door Opening Warning – When DOW detects an oncoming car from behind as you or your passengers are about to go down from the car, the DOW automatically issues an alert Forward Collision Warning – FCW detects objects ahead and alerts the driver for potential collisions Adaptive Cruise Control – ACC automatically adjusts your vehicle’s speed depending on the speed and distance of the vehicle in front Lane Keeping Assist – LKA helps the driver remain inside the marked lanes, which comes in handy during drives with low visibility or when temporarily blinded by other cars’ high beams Traffic Jam Assist – TJA serves as an extension of cruise control, but works in slow-moving traffic for enhanced comfort in gridlock situations. It will autonomously accelerate and brake the vehicle in traffic. Integrated Cruise Assist – ICA constantly measures the distance to the vehicle in front of you in real time and automatically maintains a safe distance Intelligent High-Beam Control – IHBC automatically adjusts the headlights to maximize vision even in poorly lit roads Lane Departure Warning – LDW alerts you via audible alert and force-feedback when your vehicle inadvertently drifts to another lane—very helpful when the driver’s alertness is impaired due to fatigue or other factors Traffic Sign Recognition – TSR alerts you when your speed exceeds that of posted speed limits

Over and above these 12 Advanced Driver Assist Systems, the Tiggo 8 PRO 1.6 Turbo offers an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and ISOFIX child-seat tethers, among others.

With all these smart safety features and Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS), the new CHERY Tiggo 8 PRO 1.6 Turbo is convincingly one of the safest automobiles on the market.

The Tiggo 8 PRO 1.6T is made even more irresistible with the brand’s industry-leading CHERY Premium Preserv consisting of a 7-year engine warranty, 7-year bumper-to-bumper general vehicle warranty, FREE 3-year preventive maintenance service (PMS), and FREE 3-year roadside assistance.

The CHERY Tiggo 8 PRO 1.6T has been a recipient of numerous awards and accolades globally, and was recently lauded as the Best Midsize Crossover by the respected C! Magazine.

The all-new CHERY Tiggo 8 PRO 1.6 Turbo has a retail price of PHP 1,698,000.

