Set to become the biggest ultra-luxe integrated golf resort in the country, Hann Development Corp. (HDC), owner and developer of Hann Resorts, unveiled its grand 450-hectare project that is Hann Reserve last November 5 in New Clark City, Tarlac.

The groundbreaking event was presided by HDC Chairman and CEO Daesik Han and golf legend Sir Nick Faldo, together with Lady Lindsay Faldo, and Hann Assistant Vice President for Corporate Planning, Development, and Compliance Neki Liwanag.

The ceremony was then followed by an intimate celebration attended by Senator Mark Villar, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) Chairman Al Tengco, Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) Chairman Delfin Lorenzana, Clark Development Corporation (CDC) Chairman Ed Pamintuan, and CDC President & CEO Agnes Devanadera, among others at Smoki Moto by Clark Marriott.

“As promised, we never stop here at Hann. After giving you the first fully integrated resort in Clark, we now bring to life another dream concept as we officially start the construction of Hann Reserve. It is our pride and pleasure to create Hann Reserve in the stunning natural setting of New Clark City in collaboration with Accor, Marriott International, and Professional Golfers’ Association of America (PGA) and, of course, with the support of PAGCOR, BCDA, CDC, and the LGUs. Together, this landmark development will usher in the most luxurious and exclusive golfing and leisure experience for golfers and non-golfers alike, families, and business-leisure travelers,” Han said.

For his part, Sir Nick expressed his excitement to be a part of the Philippines’ newest golf resort destination. “The vision of Mr. Han in creating Hann Reserve is very impressive and I am very excited that my first Sir Nick Faldo Signature design in the Philippines will be in New Clark City. The high-end quality of Hann Reserve aligns well with the goals and objectives we have at Faldo Design and I look forward to working very closely with Mr. Han to create one of the best golf courses and overall golf experiences in the Philippines and Southeast Asia.”

A quick 10-minute drive from the newly developed Clark International Airport and a convenient two-hour drive from Manila, the highly-acclaimed development project will feature PGA-affiliated player development facilities alongside three 18-hole championship golf courses, an impressive array of luxury hotels and resorts, Banyan Tree, Angsana, Sofitel, Emblems, The Luxury Collection, and The Westin, clubhouses, a mixed-use commercial center, premium villas and residences, and a 10- hectare public park.

Within a 10-year strategic development plan, Hann Resorts will create a synergy of luxury and play in Pampanga through its world-class integrated resorts, Hann Reserve and Hann Casino Resort, by creating pleasurable and globally competitive lifestyle experiences in the Philippines.

Hann Reserve Golf with PGA

Hann Reserve is a luxury golf resort that will offer all levels of golfers and leisure travelers a one-of-a-kind experience of play with three distinct golf courses that bear the game’s most reputable names, luxury facilities, academy, and driving ranges that are of the PGA-brand quality.

The first will be a mountain course designed by Nicklaus Design, world-renowned leader in golf course design and innovations. Next in line is a valley course by acclaimed South Korean professional golfer KJ Choi, the most recognized and successful golfer in Asia. Finally, the third will be the Sir Nick Faldo Signature river course designed by the legendary six-time major winner, former World No. 1 and worldwide golf ambassador Sir Nick Faldo.

Hann Reserve Hospitality with Accor and Marriott International

Fulfilling the ultimate play and stay experience for when golf exceeds to be more than a game, Hann Reserve ushers an unparalleled hospitality experience with the opening of brands Banyan Tree, Angsana, Sofitel, and Emblems by Accor and The Luxury Collection and The Westin under the Marriott International portfolio.

1 of 2

Banyan Tree, an award-winning, luxury hospitality brand that has pioneered the all-villa concept will offer 50 high-end pool villas and a tropical garden spa. Complementing it is a 200-key Angsana that flaunts contemporary accommodations with a vibrant, fun-filled atmosphere and a wide range of recreational indoor and outdoor activities perfect for families or groups of friends.

Hann Reserve will also be home to Sofitel Clark and Emblems Clark, which will offer guests convenient access to luxe retail and fashion stores, French-inspired cafes, and convention facilities. Sofitel Clark will comprise 300 guest rooms, while Emblems Clark will have 200 guest rooms. Both hotels will feature an array of dining, leisure and wellness offerings.

Leisure or business guests can also look forward to a hotel from the The Luxury Collection which will comprise 50 world-class villas offering unique, authentic experiences from restaurants, spas, and state-of-the-art meeting rooms, and services that evoke lasting, treasured memories. Bringing in a 200-key deluxe hotel is The Westin, a premium brand renowned for its signature wellness amenities and programs that empower the wellbeing of their guests.

Hann Reserve Vacation Homes and Premium Residences

An exclusive sanctuary and leisure haven on its own, the Hann Reserve project will also see the rise of world-class residential developments. These exclusive and ultra-luxury developments amidst rich nature landscapes are classified into two grand residences: River Course and Valley Township.

River Course Residences will house high-end villas, townhouses, retail space, community center, and an international school on an expansive 33,000 sqm land area north east boundary of Hann Reserve. Meanwhile, the Valley Township Residences will include premium condominiums units, sports center, and wellness and recreation facilities, serving as the main commercial center for the entire property for all residential owners.

Hann Reserve Leads Sustainability Practices

Aimed at preserving and promoting the cultural identity of the area through green architecture, best environmental-friendly practices, and local ingenuity, the Hann Reserve development is an ultimate model for sustainability and eco-tourism.

The luxury property is intuitively designed to incorporate the existing topology and characteristics of the site in its overall design masterplan. This includes maintenance of natural landscapes and watercourses, efficient planning and execution of land development, and integration of proper waste management and climate-related risks and mitigation measures into business decisions throughout the project life.

The Hann Reserve development project, in coordination with the BCDA, will also prioritize hiring of qualified locals and indigenous people from construction to operations of the mixed used properties.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.