The biggest and most anticipated construction tradeshow series in the country is culminating the year in the capital city. This time, it is also adopting the hybrid format to reach out to more consumers and stakeholders on-site and online.

PHILCONSTRUCT Manila 2022 Hybrid Edition is set from Nov. 3 to 6, 2022 simultaneously at two locations (from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily) — the SMX Convention Center Manila within the SM Mall of Asia Complex and the World Trade Center Manila. Virtually, it can be accessed through the VX Events platform.

PHILCONSTRUCT has completed this year’s three regional rounds prior to its Manila leg. PHILCONSTRUCT Luzon was staged in Clark, Pampanga last June; PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas in Cebu last July; and PHILCONSTRUCT Mindanao in Davao last September — all in hybrid editions for the first time.

“Through the years, PHILCONSTRUCT Manila has opened different opportunities for the construction sector and has led to several successful projects within the country and abroad,” said Engr. Ronaldo “Junn” Elepano, chairman of Philconstruct 2022 Hybrid Series, the organizing team of the Philippines Constructors Association (PCA) and the main organizer of PHILCONSTRUCT Manila 2022 Hybrid Edition.

“Our goal is to connect people in the building and construction industry, making this an annual gathering for new discoveries, learnings, and opportunities,” he added. Entrance to PHILCONSTRUCT 2022 is Free.

Keeping up to its tradition, the PHILCONSTRUCT Manila 2022 Hybrid Edition is showcasing the biggest assembly of brands and products on display at both its physical venues. The widest showcase of products include construction materials, air-conditioning systems, heavy equipment and software, home appliances and kitchenware, refrigerants, powertools, water pumps, and electric wirings, among many others.

PHILCONSTRUCT Manila 2022 Hybrid Edition will facilitate opportunities to meet and network with the industry’s best brands and suppliers in the vast construction industry such as Pacific Paint (Boysen) Philippines, Holcim Philippines, Wilcon Depot, Inframachineries Corp., Samsung Electronics Philippines, Ingco Philippines, Procore and many more!

The four-day trade show will also feature several learning sessions and seminars. Technical Symposium by Philippines Society of Master Plumbers and Plumbing Engineers (PSMPE), Inc., Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. will hold Shell Construction and Road Integrated Solutions for the Decarbonization of the Construction Sector, Bentley Education will facilitate Digital [R]Evolution in infrastructure Industry Product Presentation, Association of Carriers and Equipment Lessors (ACEL) will hold Basic Principles of Formwork and Falsework and many more activities.

Estilo De Vida, the annual inter-school interior design competition, will also be staged at PHILCONSTRUCT Manila. The competition has grown into an industry staple, gathering the most

promising student designers into a show of creativity, passion and ingenuity.

The PHILCONSTRUCT Manila 2022 Hybrid Edition is supported by the organizers’ other partner organizations, including the Philippine Society of Ventilating, Airconditioning, and Refrigerating

Engineers (PSVARE) and the Association of Carriers & Equipment Lessors (ACEL). “The show has over 1,000 booths and 500 equipment on display. The most massive event we have to date”

added Mr. Elepano.

To register for free for the PHILCONSTRUCT Manila 2022 Hybrid Edition, visit its website at event.philconstructevents.com. For inquiries, send an email to info@philconstructevents.com or

call/text 0917-706-8167.

