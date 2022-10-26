PLDT Enterprise will again stage the country’s most prestigious thought leadership event, the Philippine Digital Convention (PH Digicon), tackling the latest technology trends, emerging innovations, and insights to help businesses maximize opportunities and prosper.

Carrying the theme “Boundless,” the PH Digicon 2022 will feature a hybrid setup where virtual delegates are also invited to participate via the live broadcast at the PH Digicon platform simultaneous to the physical program. The two-day convention will be held at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City on Oct. 27-28 and marks the on-site return of the PH Digicon since its last face-to-face conference in 2019.

“This year’s convention will confer new perspectives on what is happening in the time of rapid digital transformation. Our delegates can expect a whole new level of discovery in pushing past one’s limits to be more efficient, collaborative, resilient, and agile. With a more dynamic advocacy agenda that is industry-oriented and forward-thinking, the PH Digicon 2022 is definitely not to be missed,” said Jojo Gendrano, FVP & Head of PLDT and Smart Enterprise.

Similar to previous years, globally recognized industry experts will banner the plenary session together with invited experts from across industries for an engaging discussion helping spark technological empowerment among businesses. Attendees can expect invaluable learnings and best practices from high-level keynote presentations, panel discussions, and insight sharing.

The PH Digicon 2022 will also hold seven thought-provoking forums covering key premises, such as powering the hyperscale revolution, bridging the divergence between digitization and cyber risk management, and emerging technologies that will shape tomorrow’s enterprises, and building a digital nation through smart cities.

“We will cover very diverse topics and themes by the distinguished lineup of speakers, and we are more than thrilled to share these with all the delegates. With this, we can expect to broaden our horizons and better understand how business is done in this new world of digital transformation and innovation,” said Mr. Gendrano.

PLDT Enterprise ensures an insightful program with an agenda covering key topics, including a look into the infinite potential of enterprises in a redefined digital universe; transformational leadership as the core of any successful digital transformation; and insights on new business models, strategies, and predictions on the future of business and tech, among others.

Additionally, there will also be discussions about growing businesses by building a fast and reliable network infrastructure, elevating customer experiences through innovative and customer-centric digital innovation, dissuading digital hesitation, and propelling digital transformation.

Meanwhile, the said convention will also provide an opportunity for delegates to expand their network, engage with fellow delegates, speakers, and sponsors, and be entertained by the nightly performances.